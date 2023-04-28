Winnipeg Jets Schedule 2022-2023

Stay in the heart of the action—note the dates and join the fervent Jets fans in supporting their team! Browse the Winnipeg Jets schedule below, featuring upcoming games and previous results:

Winnipeg Jets Games (NHL Playoffs)

The Winnipeg Jets lost the series 4-1.

Game 1: Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-1)

Game 2: Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (L 5-2)

Game 3: Golden Knights @ Canada Life Stadium (L 5-4 OT2)

Game 4: Golden Knights @ Canada Life Stadium (L 4-2)

Game 5: Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (L 4-1)

Winnipeg Jets Scores

October 2022

10/15, Rangers, Canada Life Centre, W 4-1

10/18, Stars, American Airlines Center, L 4-1

10/20, Avalanche, Ball Arena, W 4-3 OT

10/21, Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena, L 5-2

10/23, Maple Leafs, Canada Life Centre, L 4-1

10/25, Blues, Canada Life Centre, W 4-0

10/28, Kings, Crypto.com Arena, W 6-4

10/29, Coyotes, Mullett Arena, W 3-2 OT

10/31, Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena, L 2-1 OT

November 2022

11/04, Canadiens, Canada Life Centre, W 3-2 OT

11/05, Blackhawks, Canada Life Centre, W 4-0

11/09, Stars, Canada Life Centre, W 5-1

11/13, Flames, Scotiabank Saddledome, L 3-2

11/14, Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena, W 3-2 OT

11/18, Ducks, Canada Life Centre, W 3-2

11/20, Penguins, Canada Life Centre, L 3-0

11/22, Hurricanes, Canada Life Centre, W 4-3 OT

11/24, Wild, Xcel Energy Center, L 6-1

11/26, Stars, American Airlines Center, W 5-4 OT

11/28, Blackhawks, United Center, W 7-2

11/30, Avalanche, Canada Life Centre, W 5-0

December 2022

12/03, Blue Jackets, Canada Life Centre, L 4-1

12/04, Ducks, Canada Life Centre, W 5-2

12/07, Panthers, Canada Life Centre, W 5-2

12/09, Blues, Enterprise Center, W 5-2

12/10, Blackhawks, United Center, W 3-1

12/12, Capitals, Canada Life Centre, L 5-2

12/14, Golden Knights, Canada Life Centre, L 6-5

12/16, Predators, Canada Life Centre, W 2-1 OT

12/18, Canucks, Rogers Arena, W 5-1

12/19, Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena, L 3-2

12/21, Senators, Canada Life Centre, W 5-1

12/23, Bruins, TD Garden, L 3-2

12/24, Capitals, Capital One Arena, L 4-1

12/28, Wild, Canada Life Centre, L 4-1

12/30, Canucks, Canada Life Centre, W 4-2

January 2023

01/01, Oilers, Rogers Place, W 2-1

01/04, Flames, Canada Life Centre, W 3-2

01/07, Lightning, Canada Life Centre, W 4-2

01/08, Canucks, Canada Life Centre, W 7-4

01/11, Red Wings, Little Caesars Arena, L 7-5

01/13, Sabres, KeyBank Center, W 4-2

01/14, Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, W 4-1

01/16, Coyotes, Canada Life Centre, W 2-1

01/18, Canadiens, Bell Centre, L 4-1

01/20, Maple Leafs, Scotiabank Arena, L 4-1

01/22, Senators, Canadian Tire Centre, W 5-1

01/23, Flyers, Wells Fargo Center, W 5-3

01/25, Predators, Bridgestone Arena, L 2-1

01/27, Sabres, Canada Life Centre, L 3-2

01/29, Flyers, Canada Life Centre, L 4-0

01/31, Blues, Canada Life Centre, W 4-2

February 2023

02/12, Blackhawks, Canada Life Centre, W 4-1

02/15, Kraken, Canada Life Centre, W 3-2 SO

02/17, Blue Jackets, Nationwide Arena, L 3-1

02/20, Devils, Prudential Center, L 4-2

02/21, Rangers, Madison Square Garden, W 4-1

02/23, Islanders, UBS Arena, L 2-1

02/25, Avalanche, Canada Life Centre, L 5-1

02/26, Islanders, Canada Life Centre, L 4-0

March 2023

03/01, Kings, Canada Life Centre, L 6-5 SO

03/04, Oilers, Rogers Place, L 6-3

03/05, Oilers, Canada Life Centre, W 7-5

03/07, Sharks, Canada Life Centre, L 3-2 OT

03/09, Wild, Canada Life Centre, L 4-2

03/12, Panthers, FLA Live Arena, W 5-4 OT

03/12, Lightning, Amalie Arena, W 3-2

03/14, Hurricanes, PNC Arena, L 5-3

03/17, Bruins, Canada Life Centre, L 3-0

03/18, Predators, Bridgestone Arena, W 3-2 OT

03/19, Blues, Enterprise Center, L 3-0

03/22, Coyotes, Canada Life Centre, W 2-1

03/24, Ducks, Honda Center, W 3-2

03/25, Kings, Crypto.com Arena, L 4-1

03/29, Sharks, SAP Center at San Jose, L 3-0

April 2023

04/01, Red Wings, Canada Life Centre, W 6-2

04/03, Devils, Canada Life Centre, W 6-1

04/06, Flames, Canada Life Centre, L 3-1

04/09, Predators, Canada Life Centre, W 2-0

04/11, Sharks, Canada Life Centre, W 6-2

04/12, Wild, Xcel Energy Center, W 3-1

04/14, Avalanche, Ball Arena, L 4-2

How long is the Winnipeg Jets season?

The Winnipeg Jets’ regular season usually spans 82 games, adhering to the standard duration for an NHL season. The season generally commences in early October and concludes in early April, with the Jets participating in a balanced lineup of 41 home games and 41 away games.

How many seasons have the Winnipeg Jets played?

The Winnipeg Jets have played 11 seasons in the NHL since the team’s relocation from Atlanta in 2011.

Before relocating to Winnipeg in 2011, the franchise was known as the Atlanta Thrashers. The Thrashers played in the NHL from their inception in the 1999-2000 season until the 2010-2011 season. During their time in Atlanta, the team played 11 seasons but struggled to achieve success on the ice, making the playoffs only once in the 2006-2007 season.

What was the best Winnipeg Jets season ever?

The best Winnipeg Jets season in their history was the 2017-2018 season. During that season, the Jets finished second in the Central Division with a record of 52 wins, 20 losses, and 10 overtime losses, accumulating 114 points. The team had a strong playoff run, advancing to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history. However, they were eliminated in the Conference Final by the Vegas Golden Knights.

What was the worst Winnipeg Jets season ever?

The worst Winnipeg Jets season in terms of their overall performance was the 2012-2013 season. This season was shortened to 48 games due to a lockout, and the Jets finished with a record of 24 wins, 21 losses, and 3 overtime losses, accumulating 51 points. They failed to qualify for the playoffs, ranking 9th in the Eastern Conference and 4th in the Southeast Division.

The worst season in franchise history was the 1999-2000 season, which was the Atlanta Thrashers’ inaugural season in the NHL. The Thrashers finished with a record of 14 wins, 57 losses, and 7 ties (4 overtime losses), accumulating 39 points and placing last in the Southeast Division and the league overall.

Who are the Winnipeg Jets’ biggest rivals?

the Winnipeg Jets’ most significant rivals is the Nashville Predators. The rivalry between the Jets and the Predators has intensified over the years, as both teams compete in the Central Division and have faced each other in high-stakes games. The 2017-2018 season playoff series between the two teams, which saw the Jets emerge victorious in a thrilling Game 7, solidified their rivalry. Both teams have been consistently competitive, leading to hard-fought, passionate games that have fostered a strong rivalry between the franchises and their fan bases.

Another notable rival for the Winnipeg Jets is the Minnesota Wild. Geographically, the Wild and the Jets are relatively close, with Winnipeg in Manitoba and Minnesota just across the US border. This proximity has cultivated a natural rivalry between the two Central Division teams. The Jets and Wild have also clashed in the playoffs, as they did in the first round of the 2017-2018 postseason when the Jets defeated the Wild in five games. The geographical and divisional closeness between the teams has led to a spirited rivalry that generates excitement for fans on both sides.