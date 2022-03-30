Winnipeg Jets dealing with COVID as Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt placed in protocol

Winnipeg Jets star forward Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt were placed in NHL protocol on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Interim coach Dave Lowry made the announcement hours before the Jets’ road game against the Buffalo Sabres.

“We’ve had other top guys out,” Jets coach Dave Lowry said. “And yes, you just pointed out that [Connor is] not going to be available to play but somebody else will have to step up. And what it does now is it creates opportunity for somebody else to come in and take advantage.” NHL.com

Connor and Schmidt will be required to stay in the United States for five days, thus missing the team’s next two games as well. The Jets travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Thursday before hosting the Los Angeles Kings in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Connor, 25, leads the team in goals (41) and points (82) this season. He had eight goals and 12 assists during a 10-game point streak before being held off the scoresheet in the Jets’ 2-1 overtime victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Schmidt, 30, has 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) in 66 games this season.

