Vegas Golden Knights Schedule 2022-2023

From exhilarating home games within the electric fortress of T-Mobile Arena to adrenaline-pumping away matchups, every game is a nail-biting spectacle across the Vegas Golden Knights schedule. See all the games below:

Vegas Golden Knights Schedule Games (NHL Playoffs)

The Golden Knights won the series 4-1.

Game 1: Jets @ T-Mobile Arena (L 5-1)

Game 2: Jets @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-2)

Game 3: Jets @ Canada Life Stadium (W 5-4 OT2)

Game 4: Jets @ Canada Life Stadium (W 4-2)

04/27, Game 5: Jets @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-1)

More games are to be added once officially scheduled.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights Schedule Scores

October 2022

10/12, Kings @ Crypto.com Arena (W 4-3)

10/14, Blackhawks @ T-Mobile Arena (W 1-0)

10/16, Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 5-2)

10/19, Flames @ Scotiabank Saddledone (L 3-2)

10/21, Jets @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-2)

10/23, Avalanche @ T-Mobile Arena (L 3-2)

10/25, Maple Leafs @ T-Mobile Arena (W 3-1)

10/26, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (W 4-2)

10/28, Ducks @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-0)

10/31, Jets @ T-Mobile Arena (W 2-1 OT)

November 2022

11/01, Capitals @ Capital One Arena (W 3-2 OT)

11/03, Senators @ Candian Tire Centre (W 5-4)

11/05, Canadiens @ Bell Centre (W 6-4)

11/09, Maple Leafs @ Scotiabank Arena (W 4-3 OT)

11/11, Sabres @ KeyBank Center (W 7-4)

11/13, Blues @ T-Mobile Arena (L 3-2)

11/16, Sharks @ T-Mobile Arena (L 5-2)

11/18, Coyotes @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-1)

11/20, Oilers @ Rogers Place (L 4-3 OT)

11/22, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (W 5-4)

11/24, Senators @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-1)

11/26, Kraken @ T-Mobile Arena (L 4-2)

11/27, Canucks @ T-Mobile Arena (L 5-1)

11/29, Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena (W 3-2 SO)

December 2022

12/02, Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena (L 4-3)

12/04, Red Wings @ Little Caesars Arena (W 4-1)

12/06, Bruins @ TD Garden (W4-3 SO)

12/08, Rangers @ T-Mobile Arena (L 5-1)

12/10, Flyers @ T-Mobile Arena (W 2-1 OT)

12/12, Bruins @ T-Mobile Arena (L 3-1)

12/14, Jets @ Canada Life Centre (W 6-5)

12/16, Blackhawks @ United Center (W 4-1)

12/18, Islanders @ T-Mobile Arena (L 5-2)

12/20, Sabres @ T-Mobile Arena (L 3-2)

12/22, Coyotes @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-2)

12/24, Blues @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-4 SO)

12/28, Kings @ Crypto.com Arena (L 4-2)

12/29, Ducks @ Honda Center (L 3-2 SO)

12/31, Predators @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-4 OT)

January 2023

01/03, Avalanche @ Ball Arena (W 3-2)

01/06, Penguins @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-2)

01/08, Kings @ T-Mobile Arena (L 5-1)

01/13, Panthers @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-2)

01/15, Oilers @ T-Mobile Arena (L 4-3)

01/16, Stars @ T-Mobile Arena (L 4-0)

01/20, Red Wings @ T-Mobile Arena (L 3-2)

01/22, Capitals @ T-Mobile Arena (W 6-2)

01/23, Coyotes @ Mullett Area (L 4-1)

01/25, Devils @ Prudential Center (L 3-2 OT)

01/28, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (L 4-1)

01/29, Islanders @ UBS Arena (L 2-1 OT)

February 2023

02/08, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (W 5-1)

02/10, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (W 5-1)

02/12, Ducks @ T-Mobile Arena (W 7-2)

02/17, Sharks @ T-Mobile Arena (W 2-1)

02/19, Lightning @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-4)

02/22, Blackhawks @ United Center (L 3-2 SO)

02/24, Flames @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-3 OT)

02/26, Stars @ T-Mobile Arena (L 3-2 SO)

02/28, Avalanche @ Ball Arena (L 3-0)

March 2023

03/02, Hurricanes @ T-Mobile Arena (W 3-2)

03/04, Devils @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-3 SO)

03/05, Canadiens @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-3)

03/08, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (L 2-1)

03/10, Lightning @ Amalie Arena (W 4-3 OT)

03/12, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (W 4-0)

03/14, Flyers @ Wells Fargo Center (W 5-3)

03/17, Flames @ T-Mobile Arena (L 7-2)

03/19, Blue Jackets @ T-Mobile Arena (W 7-2)

03/22, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (W 4-3)

03/24, Flames @ Scotiabank Saddledome (W 3-2)

03/26, Oilers @ Rogers Place (W 4-3 OT)

03/29, Oilers @ T-Mobile Arena (L 7-4)

03/31, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (L 4-3 OT)

April 2023

04/02, Wild @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-1)

04/04, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (W 4-3 SO)

04/05, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (L 3-2 OT)

04/07, Kings @ T-Mobile Arena (W 5-2)

04/08, Stars @ American Airlines Center (L 2-1 SO)

04/12, Kraken @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-1)

04/14, Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 3-1)

How long is the Vegas Golden Knights season?

The length of the Vegas Golden Knights season depends on their performance in both the regular season and the playoffs. The NHL regular season typically consists of 82 games, spanning from October to April. If the Golden Knights qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the season could extend into June. The playoffs consist of four rounds, with each round being a best-of-seven series.

How many seasons have the Vegas Golden Knights played?

The Vegas Golden Knights have completed four seasons in the NHL, beginning with their inaugural season in 2017-2018. The 2022-2023 season is their fifth.

What was the best Vegas Golden Knights season ever?

The best Vegas Golden Knights season was their inaugural season in 2017-18. The team surprised the hockey world by finishing first in the Pacific Division and making it to the Stanley Cup Final, where they eventually lost to the Washington Capitals in five games. This remarkable run established the Golden Knights as the most successful expansion team in the history of the NHL.

What was the worst Vegas Golden Knights season ever?

Amazingly, the Vegas Golden Knights have not had a bad season. Since the team’s inception in 2017, they have consistently performed well and reached the playoffs every year.

Who is the Vegas Golden Knights’ biggest rival?

The Vegas Golden Knights’ most significant rivalry to date has been the San Jose Sharks. The rivalry between the two teams started during the 2017-18 season and intensified during the 2018-19 season, especially during their matchups in the playoffs. The close geographic proximity of the teams (both in the Western Conference) and the intensity of their games have fueled the rivalry.