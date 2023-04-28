Toronto Maple Leafs Schedule 2022-2023

Don’t miss a second of the excitement—mark your calendar and join the Maple Leafs passionate fans in cheering on their heroes! Check out the Toronto Maple Leafs schedule below, including the upcoming games and past scores:

Toronto Maple Leafs Games (NHL Playoffs)

The Maple Leafs lead the series 3-2.

Game 1: Lightning @ Scotiabank Arena (L 7-3)

Game 2: Lightning @ Scotiabank Arena (W 7-2)

Game 3: Lightning @ Amalie Arena (W 4-3 OT)

Game 4: Lightning @ Amelie Arena (W 5-4 OT)

Game 5: Lightning @ Scotiabank Arena (L 4-2)

04/29, Game 6: Lightning @ Amelie Arena, 7 PM ET (TBS)

05/01, Game 7: Lightning @ Scotiabank Arena, TBD

Toronto Maple Leafs Scores

October 2022

10/13, Canadiens @ Bell Centre (L 4-3)

10/14, Capitals @ Scotiabank Arena (W 3-2)

10/16, Senators @ Scotiabank Arena (W 3-2)

10/18, Coyotes @ Scotiabank Arena (L 4-2)

10/21, Stars @ Scotiabank Arena (W 3-2 OT)

10/23, Jets @ Canada Life Centre (W 4-1)

10/25, Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (L 3-1)

10/28, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (L 4-3 OT)

10/30, Kings @ Crpto.com Arena (L 4-2)

10/31, Ducks @ Honda Center (L 4-3 OT)

November 2022

11/02, Flyers @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-2)

11/05, Bruins @ Scotiabank Arena (W 2-1)

11/06, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (W 3-1)

11/09, Golden Knights @ Scotiabank Arena (L 4-3 OT)

11/12, Penguins @ Scotiabank Arena (L 4-2)

11/13, Canucks @ Scotiabank Arena (W 3-2)

11/16, Penguins @ PPG Paint Arena (W 5-2)

11/18, Devils @ Scotiabank Arena (L 3-2 OT)

11/20, Sabres @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-2)

11/22, Islanders @ Scotiabank Arena (L 3-2 OT)

11/24, Devils @ Prudential Center (W 2-1)

11/25, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (W 4-3)

11/27, Penguins @ PPG Paint Arena (W 4-1)

11/29, Red Wings @ Little Caesars Arena (W 4-2)

December 2022

12/01, Sharks @ Scotiabank Arena (W 3-1)

12/04, Lightning @ Amalie Arena (L 4-3 OT)

12/07, Stars @ American Airlines Center (W 4-0)

12/09, Kings @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-0)

12/11, Flames @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-4 OT)

12/14, Ducks @ Scotiabank Arena (W 7-0)

12/16, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (L 3-1)

12/18, Capitals @ Capital One Arena (L 5-2)

12/21, Lightning @ Scotiabank Arena(W 4-1)

12/22, Flyers @ Scotiabank Arena (W 4-3)

12/28, Blues @ Enterprise Center (W 5-4 OT)

12/30, Coyotes @ Mullett Arena (L 6-3)

January 2023

01/01, Avalanche @ Ball Arena (W 6.2)

01/04, Blues @ Scotiabank Arena (L 6-5 SO)

01/06, Kraken @ Scotiabank Arena (L 5-1)

01/08, Red Wings @ Scotiabank Arena (W 4-1)

01/09, Flyers @ Wells Fargo Center (W 6-2)

01/12, Predators @ Scotiabank Arena (W 2-1)

01/13, Red Wings @ Little Caesars Arena (L 4-1)

01/15, Bruins @ TD Garden (W 5-4 OT)

01/18, Panthers @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-4 OT)

01/20, Jets @ Scotiabank Arena (W 4-1)

01/22, Canadiens @ Ball Centre (L 3-2 OT)

01/24, Islanders @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-2)

01/26, Rangers @ Scotiabank Arena (W 3-2 OT)

01/28, Senators @ Scotiabank Arena (L 6-2)

01/29, Capitals @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-1)

February 2023

02/02, Bruins @ Scotiabank Arena (L 5-2)

02/11, Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena (W 3-0)

02/12, Blue Jackets @ Scotiabank Arena (L 4-3)

02/16, Blackhawks @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-2)

02/19, Canadiens @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-1)

02/19, Blackhawks @ United Center (L 5-3)

02/22, Sabres @ KeyBank Center (W 6-3)

02/25, Wild @ Scotiabank Arena (W 2-1 OT)

02/27, Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 5-1)

March 2023

03/02, Oilers @ Rogers Place (L 5-2)

03/03, Flames @ Scotiabank Arena (W 2-1)

03/05, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (L 4-1)

03/08, Devils @ Prudential Center (W 4-3)

03/12, Oilers @ Scotiabank Arena (W 7-4)

03/15, Avalanche @ Scotiabank Arena (L 2-1 SO)

03/17, Hurricanes @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-2)

03/18, Senators @ Canadian Tire Centre (W 5-4 SO)

03/21, Islanders @ UBS Arena (L 7-2)

03/23, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (W 6-2)

03/25, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (L 5-3)

03/28, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (W 3-2)

03/30, Panthers @ Scotiabank Arena (L 3-2 OT)

April 2023

04/02, Senators @ Canadian Tire Centre (W 3-0)

04/03. Red Wings @ Scotiabank Arena (L 5-2)

04/05, Blue Jackets @ Scotiabank Arena (W 4-2)

04/07, Bruins @ TD Garden (L 2-1 OT)

04/09, Canadiens @ Scotiabank Arena (W 7-1)

04/11, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (W 2-1 OT)

04/12, Lightning @ Amelie Arena (W 4-3)

04/14, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (W 3-2)

How long is the Toronto Maple Leafs season?

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ regular season typically lasts for 82 games, which is the standard length for an NHL season. The season typically begins in early October and ends in early April, with each team playing a balanced schedule of 41 home games and 41 away games.

How many seasons have the Toronto Maple Leafs played?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have played a total of 104 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL), dating back to the inaugural season of the NHL in 1917-1918.

Over the course of their history, the Maple Leafs have become one of the most iconic and beloved franchises in the NHL, with a long list of legendary players, coaches, and moments. The team has won 13 Stanley Cup Championships, the second most of any team in NHL history, and has had several periods of dominance throughout its history.

What was the best Toronto Maple Leafs season ever?

The best Toronto Maple Leafs season ever was the 1966-1967 season, when the team won their most recent Stanley Cup Championship. The Maple Leafs finished the regular season with a record of 32 wins, 27 losses, and 11 ties, earning them third place in the NHL’s Original Six standings.

In the playoffs, the Maple Leafs defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, the Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they faced off against the heavily-favored Montreal Canadiens. The series went to six games, with the Maple Leafs winning the deciding game 3-1 to claim their 13th Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history.

Several players played key roles in the Maple Leafs’ success that season, including goaltender Terry Sawchuk, who was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs, and forwards Dave Keon and Frank Mahovlich, who provided crucial scoring and leadership throughout the postseason.

What was the worst Toronto Maple Leafs season ever?

The worst Toronto Maple Leafs season ever was the 1984-1985 season, when the team finished with a record of 20 wins, 52 losses, and 8 ties for a total of just 48 points. The Maple Leafs finished last in the NHL’s Norris Division that year and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

The 1984-1985 Maple Leafs were plagued by poor performance and inconsistency throughout the season, with a lack of offensive production and poor defensive play leading to numerous losses. The team’s leading scorer that season was Dan Daoust, who had just 57 points in 70 games.

Who are the Toronto Maple Leafs’ biggest rivals?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have several heated rivalries, but their two biggest rivals are the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators.

The rivalry between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens is one of the oldest and most intense in the NHL, dating back to the early days of the league when the two teams were among the original six franchises.

The rivalry between the Maple Leafs and Senators is a more recent one, dating back to the Senators’ return to the NHL as an expansion franchise in 1992. The two teams have played numerous intense and closely contested games over the years, with playoff matchups in 2001, 2002, and 2004 adding fuel to the fire.