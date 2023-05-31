Toronto Maple Leafs name Brad Treliving as new GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced the hiring of Brad Treliving as their new general manager on Wednesday.

Treliving, 53, replaces Kyle Dubas at the post. The Maple Leafs informed Dubas that his contract would not be renewed when it expires on June 30.

Jun 27, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving announces Samuel Bennett (not pictured) as the number four overall pick to the Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Flames parted ways with Treliving in April after nine seasons as their general manager. Calgary reached the postseason on five occasions during that time, however it advanced past the first round on just two occasions.

Treliving also previously served as an assistant general manager with the Arizona Coyotes.

Dubas spent the past five seasons as general manager of the Maple Leafs. Toronto opted to move on from Dubas after the team was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers in five games.

Dubas, 37, joined the franchise in 2014 as assistant general manager, and he concurrently served as GM of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He was promoted to Maple Leafs GM in 2018.

Toronto finished more than 10 games above .500 in each of his campaigns.

The Maple Leafs logged 111 points this season, fourth best in the Eastern Conference. Toronto finally won a playoff series for the first time since 2003-04 by eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning before the loss to the Panthers.

