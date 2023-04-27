Seattle Kraken Schedule 2022-2023

Searching for the pinnacle of entertainment in the Emerald City? Look no further than the Seattle Kraken! As one of the most captivating hockey teams in the NHL, the Seattle Kraken guarantee exhilarating action and heart-pounding excitement with every match.

Check out the Seattle Kraken Schedule below, including the upcoming games and past scores:

Seattle Kraken Games (NHL Playoffs)

The Kraken lead the series 3-2.

Game 1: Avalanche @ Ball Arena (W 3-1)

Game 2: Avalanche @ Ball Arena (L 3-2)

Game 3: Avalanche @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 6-4)

(L 6-4) Game 4: Avalanche @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 3-2 OT)

(W 3-2 OT) Game 5: Avalanche @ Ball Arena (W 3-2)

04/28, Game 6: Avalanche @ Climate Pledge Arena, 10 PM ET (TNT)

04/30, Game 7: Avalanche @ Ball Arena (TBC)

Seattle Kraken Scores

October 2022

10/13, Ducks @ Honda Center (L 5-4 OT)

10/14, Kings @ Crypto.com Arena (W 4-1)

10/16, Golden Knights @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 5-2)

10/18, Hurricanes @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 5-1)

10/20, Blues @ Climate Pledge Arena (L4-3 OT)

10/22, Avalanche @ Ball Arena (W 3-2)

10/23, Blackhawks @ United Center (L 5-4)

10/26, Sabres @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 5-1)

10/28, Canucks @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 5-4)

10/30, Penguins @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 3-1)

November 2022

11/02, Flames @ Scotiabank Saddledome (W 5-4)

11/04, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (W 4-0)

11/05, Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena (W 3-2)

11/09, Predators @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 5-1)

11/12, Wild @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 1-0)

11/14, Jets @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 3-2 OT)

11/18, Rangers @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 3-2 OT)

11/20, Kings @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 3-2 OT)

11/24, Sharks @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 8-5)

11/26, Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (W 4-2)

11/28, Ducks @ Honda Center (W 5-4)

11/30, Kings @ Crypto.com Arena (W 9-8 OT)

December 2022

12/02, Capitals @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 3-2 OT)

12/04, Panthers @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 5-1)

12/07, Canadiens @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 4-2)

12/10, Capitals @ Capital One Arena (L 4-1)

12/11, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (W 5-2)

12/14, Lightning @ Amalie Arena (L 6-2)

12/16, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (L 3-2)

12/19, Jets @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 3-2)

12/21, Blues @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 5-2)

12/23, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (L 6-5 SO)

12/29, Flames @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 3-2)

12/31, Oilers @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 7-2)

January 2022

01/02, Islanders @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 4-1)

01/04, Oilers @ Rogers Place (W 5-2)

01/06, Maple Leafs @ Scotiabank Arena (W5-1)

01/08, Senators @ Canadian Tire Centre (W 8-4)

01/10, Canadiens @ Bell Centre (W 4-0)

01/11, Sabres @ KeyBank Center (W 4-3)

01/13, Bruins @ TD Garden (W 3-0)

01/15, Blackhawks @ United Center (W 8-5)

01/16, Lightning @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 4-1)

01/18, Oilers @ Rogers Place (L 5-2)

01/20, Devils @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 4-3 OT)

01/22, Avalanche @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 2-1 SO)

01/26, Canucks @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 6-1)

01/28, Flames @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 5-2)

01/29, Blue Jackets @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 3-1)

February 2022

02/08, Islanders @ UBS Arena (L 4-0)

02/10, Devils @ Prudential Center (L 3-1)

02/11, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (L 6-3)

02/12, Flyers @ Wells Fargo Center (W 4-3)

02/15, Jets @ Canada Life Centre (L 3-2 SO)

02/17, Flyers @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 6-2)

02/19, Red Wings @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 4-2)

02/20, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (L 4-0)

02/24, Bruins @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 6-5)

02/27, Maple Leafs @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 5-1)

March 2022

03/01, Blues @ Enterprise Center (W 5-3)

03/03, Red Wings @ Little Caesars Arena (W5-4 OT)

03/04, Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena (W 4-2)

03/06, Avalanche @ Ball Arena (W 3-2 OT)

03/08, Ducks @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 5-2)

03/10, Senators @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 5-4)

03/12, Stars @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 4-3 OT)

03/14, Stars @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 5-2)

03/17, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (W 2-1 OT)

03/18, Oilers @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 6-4)

03/22, Stars @ American Airlines Center (W 5-4 OT)

03/24, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (L 2-1 SO)

03/25, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (W 7-2)

03/28, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (L 5-1)

03/31, Ducks @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 4-1)

April 2023

04/02, Kings @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 3-1)

04/04, Coyotes @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 8-1)

04/05, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (W 5-2)

04/07, Coyotes @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 4-2)

04/09, Blackhawks @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 7-3)

04/11, Coyotes @ Mullett Arena (W 4-1)

04/12, Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (L 4-1)

04/14, Golden Knights @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 3-1)

How long is the Seattle Kraken season?

The regular season usually starts in October and runs until April, spanning about six months. During this period, each team plays 82 games, which includes home and away matches. Following the regular season, the playoffs begin, and the duration of a team’s playoff run will depend on their success in the postseason. The playoffs can extend into June if a team reaches the Stanley Cup Finals.

How many seasons have the Seattle Kraken played?

The 2022-2023 season is the first in the Seattle Kraken’s history.