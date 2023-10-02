Predicting Divisional Races for 2023-24 NHL Season

As we inch closer to opening night for the 2023-24 NHL season, here are some bold predictions concerning divisional rankings. After considering all the factors like team makeup and recent success, these rankings reflect how I think teams will be fair in the upcoming campaign.

Even though I didn’t calculate potential wins or point totals, I did italicize the likely playoff clubs from each division. Additionally, a column highlights point totals from 2022-23 and each franchise’s last time as division champions.

NHL Season: Atlantic Division

2023-24 Rank Atlantic Division 2022-23 Points Last Divison Win 1 Toronto Maple Leafs 111 2021 2 Boston Bruins 135 2023 3 Tampa Bay Lightning 98 2019 4 Florida Panthers 92 2022 5 Ottawa Senators 86 2006 6 Buffalo Sabres 91 2010 7 Detroit Red Wings 80 2011 8 Montreal Canadiens 68 2017

In 2022-23, the Boston Bruins locked up the Atlantic Division before Christmas, rewriting the NHL record book with 65 wins and 135 points. Of course, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning had a solid race for second place, but with the Bruins posed to take a step back and the Lightning looking to play without future Hall of Famer Andrei Vasilevskiy, the division is Toronto’s to lose.

After the top three teams slug it out for playoff positioning, the Florida Panthers will look to recapture the magic that brought them to the Stanley Cup Final, with the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres making a push to earn playoff spots. Considering how tight the division is, there’s a chance 12 Eastern Conference teams will battle for a postseason position. However, two teams that will continue to struggle to get wins and avoid the draft lottery will be two Original Six franchises, the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens.

Metropolitan Division

2023-24 Rank Metropolitan Divison 2022-23 Points Last Divison Win 1 Carolina Hurricanes 113 2023 2 New Jersey Devils 112 2010 3 New York Rangers 107 2015 4 Pittsburgh Penguins 91 2021 5 New York Islanders 93 1988 6 Washington Capitals 80 2020 7 Columbus Blue Jackets 59 Never 8 Philadelphia Flyers 75 2011

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Carolina Hurricanes are one of the front runners to win the Stanley Cup. Despite edging the New Jersey Devils for the division crown last year, expect the same thing to occur in the upcoming season, with the final standings to be determined on the final days of the regular season. Although it is a toss-up between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division, New York should come out on top, forcing the Penguins into a wildcard position.

However, these teams will not be joined in the postseason by the New York Islanders, who didn’t do enough in the offseason to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. Ultimately, the same could be said about the Washington Capitals, whose focus all year will be feeding Alex Ovechkin pucks so he can inch closer to the NHL goal-scoring record of 894. Even though they will miss the playoffs (again), they will be a few steps ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers, who should be in a prime position for the upcoming NHL Draft Lottery.

Central Division

2023-24 Rank Central Division 2022-23 Points Last Divison Win 1 Dallas Stars 108 2016 2 Colorado Avalanche 109 2023 3 Minnesota Wild 103 2008 4 Nashville Predators 92 2019 5 Winnipeg Jets 95 2007* 6 St. Louis Blues 81 2020 7 Arizona Coyotes 70 2012 8 Chicago Blackhawks 59 2017 * as the Atlanta Thrashers

The Colorado Avalanche had a lot to prove in 2023-24, not only that their championship in 2022 was no fluke, but they can remain a powerhouse without Gabriel Landeskog. However, they narrowly won the division last year, with the Dallas Stars coming within a point of securing the second seed in the Western Conference. Ultimately, it will be the Stars’ year to get that top spot, and they won’t feel much pressure from the Minnesota Wild, who will easily lock up the third seed.

Furthermore, that leaves the Nashville Predators fighting for a wildcard spot alongside the Winnipeg Jets, who could be big-time sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline. After them, St. Louis will need to be more constant to be considered playoff hopefuls, while the final two spots will belong to two upcoming teams, the Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks. However, the last two clubs will provide fans with an intense Calder Trophy race, which will probably be the year’s highlight for both franchises.

Pacific Division

2023-24 Rank Pacific Division 2022-23 Points Last Divison Win 1 Vegas Golden Knights 111 2023 2 Edmonton Oilers 109 1987 3 Calgary Flames 93 2022 4 Seattle Kraken 100 Never 5 Los Angeles Kings 104 1991 6 Vancouver Canucks 83 2013 7 Anaheim Ducks 60 2017 8 San Jose Sharks 58 2011

As the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights won the Pacific Division and should be able to repeat in 2023-24. Although the Edmonton Oilers still have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they are far from a complete team and should see stretches that cost them valuable points as the season drags on. However, one of the surprise teams should be the Calgary Flames, who expect big things under new management. If everything goes according to plan, the Flames could be a dark horse to capture the Stanley Cup this year.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken should return to the postseason, potentially bumping out the Los Angeles Kings, another team that appears stagnant during the offseason. Additionally, the Vancouver Canucks could be another surprise team to make the playoffs but have several questions surrounding their roster. Ultimately, this leaves the Anaheim Ducks, who should be in the running for a top-ten draft pick, and the San Jose Sharks, the odds-on favorite to win the next NHL Draft Lottery.