P.K. Subban makes stunning retirement announcement

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) controls the puck during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

P.K Subban is calling it quits after just 13 NHL seasons. The star defenseman made his announcement on Instagram this Tuesday morning.

“I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock’em Sock’em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy. To this day, I still dream about it,” Subban began. “However, the end of this chapter is closing and after 13 years in the NHL, I have made the decision to retire.”

Sep 16, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) walks to the ice before the start of the first period against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement comes as a surprise based off of comments in July made by his agent Don Meehan.

“He wants to play, I can tell you that,” Meehan told the Montreal Gazette. “But I think at this stage in his career he would want to play somewhere that would provide a good opportunity for him.”

Over the last two months, there’s been reported interest by multiple teams but cap constraints made it difficult for anyone to offer a standard contract. There was also talk of a potential PTO, although that likely did not appeal to Subban.

“I never looked at myself or ever felt I was “just a hockey player.” I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey,” Subban explained. “Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before.”

Subban, 33, registered 22 points in 77 games for the New Jersey Devils last season. A place he’s called home for the last three years.

The Montreal Canadiens selected P.K. in the second round of the 2007 Draft where he played the first 7 years of his career winning the Norris Trophy in 2013. He was then dealt to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber and played there for three seasons.

For his incredible career, Subban has amassed 467 points in 837 regular-season games.

“I want to thank my parents, Karl and Maria for literally being the best people I have ever met! I have been spoiled everyday with love and support from you,” he added. “I’m so fortunate to have the best and most supportive brothers and sisters I could ask for.”

Subban capped his career this past summer by winning the King Clancy Memorial Award. Since 1988, it has been presented by the NHL “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

His work with the Montreal Children’s Hospital and P.K. Subban Foundation has made him one of the most charitable athletes in the game.

“I look forward to the road ahead, and the many exciting opportunities to come,” Subban relayed. “I’m excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!”

The 3-time all star concluded his farewell message simply by saying:

With love, appreciation, and all the happiness I could ever hope for,

P.K.