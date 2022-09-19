NHL Trade Deadline set, PTO signings, and more

Mar 5, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) checks Arizona Coyotes left wing Antoine Roussel (26) during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL has released more key dates that all hockey fans need to know. For a full schedule please check here.

NHL Trade Deadline and Free Agency dates

As reported by Pierre LeBrun:

NHL Trade Deadline – March 3, 2023

NHL Free Agency – July 1, 2023

NHL PTO signings

Antoine Roussel on PTO with Flyers

Antoine Roussel will be heading to Philadelphia for Flyers training camp on a PTO. The veteran forward broke the news himself in a recent interview.

“I’m very happy, it’s good news. It’s a team that we had targeted to try to get a contract and I think they have room. It’s exciting and it’s a great opportunity. Le Quotidien (translated)

Roussel, 32, played in 52 games last season for the Arizona Coyotes and registered 8 points. He’s entering his 11th NHL season with 607 career regular-season games and 197 points in his résumé.

Rangers invite Matt Bartkowski to camp on PTO

Sep 20, 2018; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Bartkowski (44) waits for the faceoff in the first period against Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers also made a PTO signing by bringing in veteran defenseman Matt Bartkowski to camp.

Bartkowski, 34, is a left-handed blue-liner that played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL last season. In 72 games, he registered 16 points, 29 penalty minutes, and a +7 rating.

The 6-1′, 203 pound defender did not play in the NHL for the 2021-22 campaign. For his career, Bartkowski has amassed 48 points in 256 games with 157 penalty minutes. He was drafted in the 7th round by the Florida Panthers in 2007, but was traded to the Boston Bruins in 2010 before ever suiting up for them.

Andrew Hammond signs with KHL team

Goaltender Andrew Hammond signed with Traktor Chelyabinsk of Russia’s KHL on Friday.

Hammond, 34, played in 11 games in the 2021-22 season, split between the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils, and was 4-5-1 with a 3.89 goals-against average.

The British Columbia native also has played for the Ottawa Senators (2013-17) and Colorado Avalanche (2017-18). It was expected he would join the Florida Panthers on a professional tryout in camp when it opens next week, but instead he took the KHL offer.

In 67 career games (59 starts), Hammond has a career record of 31-20-7 with four shutouts, a GAA of 2.56 and a .916 save percentage.

–Field Level Media contributed Andrew Hammond signing news