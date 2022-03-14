NHL Trade Bait Tracker updated with 1 week to deadline
We’ve updated our NHL Trade Bait Tracker for the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline with officially one week to go.
The top NHL Trade Targets remains at 35 as we approach the March 21 deadline date. Over the last week we’ve seen several names fall or disappear off the board entirely.
Since we updated the list on March 7, there’s been a few new names added and two big names removed. Claude Giroux remains at the top spot, but both J.T. Miller and Tomas Hertl have been taken down. John Klingberg is also reportedly off the market. That caused a drop from the top 5 to 19 for the Stars defenseman.
Another big piece of news involved Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was injured in his last game on Saturday. Teams are awaiting the results of an MRI before making offers.
Trades are expected to begin this week, but we could see a flurry of moves on deadline day.
NHL Trade Bait Tracker
Our rankings are based on two factors:
- The likelihood a player will be traded by March 21, 2022
- Impact they will have if traded
Stick with us until the trade deadline passes, as we will update this list often.
|Rank
|Player (Team)
|POS
|AGE
|STATUS/AAV
|LINKED TO:
|1
|Claude Giroux (PHI)
|C
|34
|UFA/$8.275M
|COL, FLA, STL
|2
|Ben Chiarot (MTL)
|D
|30
|UFA/$3.5M
|STL, FLA, NYR
|3
|Phil Kessel (ARI)
|RW
|34
|UFA/$6.8M
|PIT, BOS, NYR
|4
|Mark Giordano (SEA)
|D
|38
|UFA/$6.75M
|CGY, FLA, NYR
|5
|Rickard Rakell (ANA)
|RW
|28
|UFA/$3.8M
|NYR, TOR, COL
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury (CHI)
|G
|37
|UFA/$7M
|WSH, TOR COL
|7
|Max Domi (CBJ)
|F
|26
|UFA/$5.3M
|TOR, EDM, BOS
|6
|Justin Braun (PHI)
|D
|35
|UFA/$1.8M
|CGY, BOS, FLA
|8
|Colin Miller (BUF)
|D
|29
|UFA/$3.875M
|CGY, NYR, EDM
|9
|Jakob Chychrun (ARI)
|D
|23
|3 YEARS/$4.6M
|ANA, LAK, NYI
|10
|Calvin de Haan (CHI)
|D
|30
|UFA/$4.55M
|CGY, BOS, FLA
|11
|Owen Tippet (FLA)
|F
|23
|RFA/$863K
|PHI, SEA
|12
|Jake DeBrusk (BOS)
|LW
|25
|RFA/$3.675M
|SEA, EDM, NYR
|13
|Vitali Kravtsov (NYR)
|RW
|22
|RFA/$925K
|VAN, OTT, VGK
|14
|Pavel Zacha (NJD)
|C
|24
|RFA/$2.25M
|VAN, WSH, NSH
|15
|Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ)
|G
|27
|UFA/$2.8M
|WSH, EDM, COL
|16
|Nils Lundkvist (NYR)
|D
|21
|2 YEARS/$925K
|VAN, MTL, BUF
|17
|Anton Khudobin (DAL)
|G
|35
|1 YEAR/$2.2M
|EDM, WSH, VGK
|18
|Josh Manson (ANA)
|D
|30
|UFA/$4.1M
|TOR, FLA, CAR
|19
|John Klingberg (DAL)
|D
|29
|UFA/$4.25M
|CAR, TOR, FLA
|20
|Alexandar Georgiev (NYR)
|G
|26
|RFA/$2.425M
|VKG, EDM, NJD
|21
|Zdeno Chara (NYI)
|D
|44
|UFA/$750K
|BOS, TBL, TOR
|22
|Andrew Copp (WPG)
|F
|27
|UFA/$3.64M
|WSH, PIT, BOS
|23
|Reilly Smith (VGK)
|RW
|30
|UFA/$5M
|NSH, NYR, WSH
|24
|Lawson Crouse (ARI)
|F
|24
|RFA/$1.53M
|BOS, NJD, MTL
|25
|Nick Leddy (DET)
|D
|30
|UFA/$5.5M
|CGY, FLA, TOR
|26
|Paul Stastny (WPG)
|C
|36
|UFA/$3.75M
|NYR, STL, CGY
|27
|Brock Boeser (VAN)
|F
|26
|RFA/$5.875M
|BOS, FLA, WSH
|28
|Marc Staal (DET)
|D
|35
|UFA/$2
|TOR, FLA, CAR
|29
|Hampus Lindholm (ANA)
|D
|28
|UFA/$5.2M
|TOR, CAR, FLA
|30
|P.K. Subban (NJD)
|D
|32
|UFA/$9M
|BOS, FLA, CGY
|31
|Calle Jarnkrok (SEA)
|F
|30
|UFA/$2M
|PIT, NYR, TOR
|32
|Filip Chytil (NYR)
|F
|22
|1 YEAR/$2.3M
|VAN, MTL, VGK
|33
|Artturi Lehkonen (MTL)
|F
|26
|RFA/$2.3M
|NYR, NJD, MIN
|34
|Jacob Middleton (SJS)
|D
|26
|RFA/$725K
|BOS, FLA, CAL
|35
|Nick Paul (OTT)
|F
|26
|UFA/$1.35M
|CAL, EDM, VGK
