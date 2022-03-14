NHL Trade Bait Tracker updated with 1 week to deadline

  |  
Mar 14, 2022
NHL TRADE BAIT TRACKER
Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve updated our NHL Trade Bait Tracker for the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline with officially one week to go.

The top NHL Trade Targets remains at 35 as we approach the March 21 deadline date. Over the last week we’ve seen several names fall or disappear off the board entirely.

Since we updated the list on March 7, there’s been a few new names added and two big names removed. Claude Giroux remains at the top spot, but both J.T. Miller and Tomas Hertl have been taken down. John Klingberg is also reportedly off the market. That caused a drop from the top 5 to 19 for the Stars defenseman.

Another big piece of news involved Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was injured in his last game on Saturday. Teams are awaiting the results of an MRI before making offers.

Trades are expected to begin this week, but we could see a flurry of moves on deadline day.

NHL Trade Bait Tracker

NHL trade bait tracker
Mar 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates with forward Phil Kessel (81) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Our rankings are based on two factors:

  • The likelihood a player will be traded by March 21, 2022
  • Impact they will have if traded

Stick with us until the trade deadline passes, as we will update this list often.

RankPlayer (Team)POSAGESTATUS/AAVLINKED TO:
1Claude Giroux (PHI) C34UFA/$8.275MCOL, FLA, STL
2Ben Chiarot (MTL)D30UFA/$3.5MSTL, FLA, NYR
3Phil Kessel (ARI)RW34UFA/$6.8MPIT, BOS, NYR
4Mark Giordano (SEA)D38UFA/$6.75MCGY, FLA, NYR
5Rickard Rakell (ANA)RW28UFA/$3.8MNYR, TOR, COL
6Marc-Andre Fleury (CHI)G37UFA/$7MWSH, TOR COL
7Max Domi (CBJ)F26UFA/$5.3MTOR, EDM, BOS
6Justin Braun (PHI)D35UFA/$1.8MCGY, BOS, FLA
8Colin Miller (BUF)D29UFA/$3.875MCGY, NYR, EDM
9Jakob Chychrun (ARI)D233 YEARS/$4.6MANA, LAK, NYI
10Calvin de Haan (CHI)D30UFA/$4.55MCGY, BOS, FLA
11Owen Tippet (FLA)F23RFA/$863KPHI, SEA
12Jake DeBrusk (BOS)LW25RFA/$3.675MSEA, EDM, NYR
13Vitali Kravtsov (NYR)RW22RFA/$925KVAN, OTT, VGK
14Pavel Zacha (NJD)C24RFA/$2.25MVAN, WSH, NSH
15Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ)G27UFA/$2.8MWSH, EDM, COL
16Nils Lundkvist (NYR)D212 YEARS/$925KVAN, MTL, BUF
17Anton Khudobin (DAL)G351 YEAR/$2.2MEDM, WSH, VGK
18Josh Manson (ANA)D30UFA/$4.1MTOR, FLA, CAR
19John Klingberg (DAL)D29UFA/$4.25MCAR, TOR, FLA
20Alexandar Georgiev (NYR)G26RFA/$2.425MVKG, EDM, NJD
21Zdeno Chara (NYI)D44UFA/$750KBOS, TBL, TOR
22Andrew Copp (WPG)F27UFA/$3.64MWSH, PIT, BOS
23Reilly Smith (VGK)RW30UFA/$5MNSH, NYR, WSH
24Lawson Crouse (ARI)F24RFA/$1.53MBOS, NJD, MTL
25Nick Leddy (DET)D30UFA/$5.5MCGY, FLA, TOR
26Paul Stastny (WPG)C36UFA/$3.75MNYR, STL, CGY
27Brock Boeser (VAN)F26RFA/$5.875MBOS, FLA, WSH
28Marc Staal (DET)D35UFA/$2TOR, FLA, CAR
29Hampus Lindholm (ANA)D28UFA/$5.2MTOR, CAR, FLA
30P.K. Subban (NJD)D32UFA/$9MBOS, FLA, CGY
31Calle Jarnkrok (SEA)F30UFA/$2MPIT, NYR, TOR
32Filip Chytil (NYR)F221 YEAR/$2.3MVAN, MTL, VGK
33Artturi Lehkonen (MTL)F26RFA/$2.3MNYR, NJD, MIN
34Jacob Middleton (SJS)D26RFA/$725KBOS, FLA, CAL
35Nick Paul (OTT)F26UFA/$1.35MCAL, EDM, VGK