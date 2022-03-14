NHL Trade Bait Tracker updated with 1 week to deadline

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve updated our NHL Trade Bait Tracker for the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline with officially one week to go.

The top NHL Trade Targets remains at 35 as we approach the March 21 deadline date. Over the last week we’ve seen several names fall or disappear off the board entirely.

Since we updated the list on March 7, there’s been a few new names added and two big names removed. Claude Giroux remains at the top spot, but both J.T. Miller and Tomas Hertl have been taken down. John Klingberg is also reportedly off the market. That caused a drop from the top 5 to 19 for the Stars defenseman.

Another big piece of news involved Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was injured in his last game on Saturday. Teams are awaiting the results of an MRI before making offers.

Trades are expected to begin this week, but we could see a flurry of moves on deadline day.

NHL Trade Bait Tracker

Mar 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates with forward Phil Kessel (81) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Our rankings are based on two factors:

The likelihood a player will be traded by March 21, 2022

Impact they will have if traded

Stick with us until the trade deadline passes, as we will update this list often.