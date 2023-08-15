NHL Rumors: Mark Scheifele trade to the Bruins makes sense

Today’s NHL Rumors dives into the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins as trade partners.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets

There’s been plenty of trade rumors swirling around the Winnipeg Jets this offseason, with a majority on goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The 30 year-old posted a 37-25-2-4 record last season with a GAA of 2.49 and a .920 save percentage. One team in particular was mentioned as a potential trade partner early this summer, the New Jersey Devils.

Which brings us to pending UFA Mark Scheifele and a potential deal to the Boston Bruins. The B’s have seen two centers retire this offseason (Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci) with speculation they would be interested in pending UFA center Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames. However, the Flames are very interested in retaining Lindholm.

As dots are now being connected to Scheifele, the wheels are churning on potential trade scenarios. It’s been reported that the Bruins want to move one of their two star goalies in Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman. Another player that’s been reportedly on the block in the past is Jake DeBrusk.

If Boston packages Swayman and DeBrusk for Scheifele as the main pieces in the deal the cap numbers work. Plus, the Jets would have Swayman in the fold just in case they can’t extend Hellebuyck allowing them to move him at the trade deadline.

Scheifele, 30, notched 42 goals and 68 points in 81 last year and is in the final year of his deal hitting $6.125M against the cap.

DeBrusk, 26, registered 50 points in 64 matches last season and will be a UFA in 2025 with a $4M AAV.

Swayman, 24, put up a 24-6-4 mark with a 2.27 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He will be an RFA in 2025 and currently has an AAV of $3.475M.

