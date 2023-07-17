NHL Rumors: Connor Hellebuyck, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Matt Dumba

Today’s NHL Rumors follows up on the latest regarding Connor Hellebuyck, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Matt Dumba.

Despite heading into the dog days of summer, there’s still plenty of trade and signings speculation to discuss.

NHL Rumors: Connor Hellebuyck trade buzz

The Winnipeg Jets overhaul is underway with the trade of Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings and watching longtime captain Blake Wheeler sign with the New York Rangers in free agency.

One player everyone in Winnipeg is wondering about is goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who has one-year remaining on his contract with an AAV of $6,166,666. While there’s plenty of trade speculation with the New Jersey Devils for the pending UFA in 2024, no deal seems imminent yet.

“The Devils remain interested in Connor Hellebuyck. They know what he would mean to them as far as an upgrade,” Pierre LeBrun wrote in The Athletic (subscription required). “I’m not convinced Winnipeg has a lot of traction yet on the Hellebuyck trade front, even though we’re talking about a Vezina Trophy finalist again this year… I mean, it’s not inconceivable for the Jets to start the season with Hellebuyck if the market doesn’t get more robust. But New Jersey remains the team to watch on him.”

Hellebuyck, 30, posted a 37-25-2-4 mark in 2022-23 with a GAA of 2.49 and a .920 save percentage.

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings also appear to be logical landing spots.

NHL Rumors: Sharks in on Tarasenko and Dumba?

The San Jose Sharks could be looking at bolstering their lineup with two significant and available free agents.

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now citing comments made by Elliotte Friedman on NHL Network notes he doesn’t see it happening but the Sharks could use both players.

Tarasenko, 31, registered 50 points in 69 games last season. The big right wing notched 21 of those points in 31 matches with the New York Rangers following his trade from the St. Louis Blues. He also added 3 goals and 4 points in 7 playoff contests.

Dumba, 28, recorded 14 points in 79 games in 2022-23. The defenseman had been with the Minnesota Wild since being drafted seventh overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. GM Bill Guerin opted to hold on to him at the trade deadline for the Wild’s playoff run that ended in a first round loss to the Dallas Stars.

Friedman also added the caveat that the Sharks are working on an Erik Karlsson trade that would likely impact what they can offer these free agents.