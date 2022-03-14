NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux time in Philly ending, Tyler Motte, and Craig Anderson

Feb 5, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) battles with Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux remains the top trade candidate in our latest NHL Trade Bait Tracker released today. It’s become an almost sure bet that after he plays his 1000th game with the Flyers on March 17, he will be wearing a new uniform.

“I didn’t think I’d be put in the position to make a decision,” Giroux said on Sunday via NHL.com. “Obviously, there’s still some meetings and some things to talk about with the management and see what the game plan is not just for this year but for the future.”

NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux

Giroux, 34, is scheduled to be a UFA this summer. The Flyers are in need of a retool and the assets that he could bring in at the trade deadline would help. He has 42 points in 56 games so far this season.

Right now, there are three teams reportedly in on Giroux. Florida, Colorado, and St. Louis. All have an equal chance of adding him at the deadline. However, they may require the services of a third party to eat some of his cap hit.

The two teams that have already openly stated they would be willing to lend cap support are the Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken. Depending how much cap is required to be eaten will determine what the cost is going to be.

As a scale, eating 50% of whatever remains after the Flyers retain may cost the acquiring team a second or third round pick.

The latest buzz is that the Colorado Avalanche, who recently placed Gabriel Landeskog on LTIR after knee surgery will not need any cap help to make this deal.

Tyler Motte drawing interest

Mar 13, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) checks Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte (64) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks may not be trading J.T. Miller, but they have several pending UFAs that could be on the move. One of them is forward Tyler Motte.

Motte, 27, has 14 points in 45 games this season with an AAV of $1.225 million.

According to The Fourth Period, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Canucks have been discussing a possible trade. Two other teams believed to be interested in Motte are the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.

Craig Anderson as a possible trade target

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) blocks a shot by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson is having quite the season for a 40 year-old. Coming off a big win at the Heritage Classic, you wonder if the Toronto Maple Leafs may not give their rival a ring.

“Should be some tire kicking this week on Craig Anderson (pending UFA, $750k aav), wonderful story at age 40,” Pierre LeBrun tweeted. “Sabres have huge respect for him and what he’s done this season and will want to handle things appropriately. Don’t think they would move him unless he’s good with it.”