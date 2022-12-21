NHL Rumors: Canucks to start dealing after New Year, and Sens extend Artem Zub

Nov 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau (center) claps at the end of the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks have been the most active team regarding NHL Rumors this season.

That’s to be expected as they were touted to contend for a playoff spot this year but instead may be looking to win the draft lottery. At 13-15-3, they have 11 more points than the Chicago Blackhawks, who sit dead last.

On Saturday’s 32 Thoughts segment on Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman indicated the Canucks are open for business and have all but one player they’re open to moving.

“They’ve indicated that they have one untouchable and that’s Pettersson,” Friedman said. “What does that mean about Quinn Hughes? What I was told is that the Canucks have said it will take an absolute mammoth offer.”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks

Dec 28, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates his goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) (not pictured) with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and forward Brock Boeser (6) during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

It was all but a given that Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes were off the table. I would also add Andrei Kuzmenko to that list as well.

The NHL’s roster freeze in effect until December 28, so don’t expect any moves immediately after it lifts. However, according to Darren Dreger on TSN’s Insider Trading the Canucks are hoping things pick up in January.

“And that’s the expectation based on the conversation that Patrick Alvin, the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks, was having leading up to the holiday roster freeze,” Dreger explained. “Now, nothing substantive, but just conversations at least delivered some hope. When you’re talking about the primary pieces like Bo Horvat, and Brock Boeser, but there’s a secondary player that maybe is being overlooked here and that’s veteran defenseman, Tyler Myers.”

Bo Horvat seems like the most likely to be traded, but I’d expect that to happen closer to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. If a move were to come earlier, Tyler Myers seems to be the most logical.

One thing is certain, the Canucks are going to be very active sellers this season.

Senators extend Artem Zub

After some recent speculation, the Ottawa Senators announced an extension for defenseman Artem Zub. The new deal is for four-years and worth $18.4 million over that time.

Zub, 27, has two goals and two assists in 27 games this season. He’s currently dealing with a fractured jaw and has been out of action since December 2.

“Artem’s transition to North American hockey has been remarkable,” general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. “He has worked hard to establish himself as an excellent NHL player and a strong defender. He consistently helps make us a better defensive team while he’s on the ice. We’re pleased to reach agreement with him on an extension of this length.”

Zub has 40 points in 142 career games with Ottawa. His new deal comes with a 10-team no-trade clause.