NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz and the Maple Leafs, plus Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Senators

Today’s NHL Rumors looks at one of the biggest speculations to date:

Could Barry Trotz become the next coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs?

It’s certainly an interesting question and I’m sure that Wednesday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers isn’t going to put to bed the rumor. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is definitely on the hot seat, but his job is likely safe for now.

NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz and the Maple Leafs?

Barry Trotz, 60, was interviewing with teams over the summer since he was fired by the New York Islanders to end the 2021-22 campaign.

After several discussions and some deliberation, Trotz opted to sit out the start of this season. However, he made it clear that he wants to return to the bench. Recently, he even said that a job with an Original Six team would interest him.

“What I suggested was I’ve done coaching an expansion team, but not coached an Original Six team,” Trotz told John Shannon as he also admitted to having talked to the Detroit Red Wings about their vacancy.

So when will Trotz return to the bench and will it be with the Maple Leafs? On the latest TSN Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun had this update.

This goes back to an interview I did with Barry Trotz last month where he said that he “wasn’t quite ready yet” to put his name in the NHL hat… that that is still the case and that he’s not ready to come back to NHL life until probably December at the earliest so that’s still a bit of a ways away. Pierre LeBrun, TSN

What LeBrun also asked Toronto fans to keep in mind is that the Leafs are still paying Mike Babcock. If they fire Sheldon Keefe, who still has term, it will mean paying three coaches. Not really ideal.

Trotz also poured a little cold water on the speculation when he told the Bob McCown podcast that Keefe is doing a great job and he feels the Leafs will turn it around.

For his coaching career, Trotz has a record of 914-670-60-168 over the course of 23 years. He spent 15 of those with the Nashville Predators and 4 with both the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2017-2018.

Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Senators

The Melnyk family is preparing to sell the Ottawa Senators. They’ve hired a New York based firm to help them with the process.

Apparently, the news had piqued the interest of Canadian born actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds is know for his tongue in cheek comedy, and is also the star of Marvel’s Deadpool film franchise. So when he tweeted a thinking emoji to the news of the sale it wasn’t immediately considered.

Well, not too long afterwards PEOPLE magazine reported that Reynolds was serious and that is now being backed by multiple reports.

Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is “real and genuine”. Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal. #Sens https://t.co/LnJcwWisBR — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 3, 2022

Sportico recently valued the Senators at $655. The late Eugene Melnyk bought the Senators in 2003 for $92 million per Forbes. The deal is expected to be for an estimated $900 million once lease agreements are secured.