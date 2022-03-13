NHL Rumors Roundup: More players off the market, plus Avalanche, Rangers, and Blackhawks

Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Trade Deadline continues to be the gravitational pull for all the recent NHL Rumors. Most trade bait lists have had their top spots occupied by names like J.T. Miller, Tomas Hertl, and John Klingberg.

However, in recent days those same lists are starting to change as many names continue to drop like stones thrown into a lake.

NHL Rumors: More names are coming off the market

Vancouver Canucks leading scorer was dropped down everyone’s list earlier last week. Between Vancouver’s outrageous asking price, to J.T Miller himself saying to the press: “I don’t think I’m getting traded“, he should be off the board entirely.

On Saturday’s HNIC 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek took two more names off the market. One is no surprise to readers of DGH, but the other one is.

According to them, San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl and Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg are no longer available.

The Sharks are working hard to extend Hertl and readers of The Daily Goal Horn shouldn’t be surprised by this. In late January, I reported that a team executive relayed that the Sharks were going to keep him.

However, John Klingberg is unavailable with Miro Heiskanen out with mononucleosis and the Stars are in striking distance of the last wild card spot in the West. That being said, I would still keep Klingberg on the list as possible trade deadline move because the Stars will not be re-signing him this summer.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche and Claude Giroux

Dec 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) battle for the puck during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple reports regarding Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux have been characterized as quiet. However, after he plays his 1000th game as a member of the Orange and Black on Thursday, it is expected to ramp up.

Elliotte Friedman pointed out that with both Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery) and Samuel Girard (lower-body injury) expected to hit LTIR, that will help the Colorado Avalanche acquiring Giroux without the need for a third party to help with the cap hit.

The Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues are also considered top contenders to fight for Giroux’s services at the NHL Trade Deadline. However, the Colorado Avalanche have been considered favorites for awhile and using LTIR makes their odds even better to land him.

Rangers may be looking for Ryan Strome’s replacement

Oct 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) passes the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers second line center Ryan Strome will be a pending UFA this summer. The team has already decided they will not trade him at the deadline even if no extension is in place before March 21. With the team heading to the playoffs, it makes sense to hold on to him and see what happens before the NHL Draft in June.

NY Post’s Larry Brooks latest Slap Shots column proposes that the team hold on to big assets like Nils Lundkvist in order to possibly acquire Strome’s replacement if he can’t be re-signed. He also offers some potential targets.

That is because if Ryan Strome does not sign an extension by March 21, the Blueshirts are going to need all those chips over the summer to trade for a second-line center, with both Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele and Vancouver’s Bo Horvat primary targets and Chicago’s Kirby Dach a secondary person of interest. NY Post

Let me start off with Kirby Dach being a highly unrealistic option. The Chicago Blackhawks are rebuilding and the 21 year-old they selected third overall in 2019 isn’t going anywhere. I also don’t believe Vancouver Canucks pivot Bo Hornet makes a lot of sense.

If there is an intriguing option listed it’s without a doubt Mark Scheifele. The 28 year-old has two more seasons on his contract with an AAV of $6.125 million. This season, he’s registered 50 points in 53 games and would be an actual upgrade over Strome.

Should the Winnipeg Jets believe they need to retool their roster and bring in some younger players, the Rangers make a lot of sense thanks to their wealth of prospects.

Blackhawks Marc-Andre Fleury

Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) salutes the crowd as he receives an ovation for his time as a Vegas Golden Knight before a game against his former team at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Things have been silent recently when it comes to Marc-Andre Fleury in Chicago. Recent reporting suggested that he may opt not to waive his no-move clause and stick it out with the Hawks.

Of course, that may change this week if Fleury could be dealt to a legitimate contender. Friedman noted as much on HNIC saying that his 10 team no-trade clause is irrelevant.

There are several teams that may be interested in a major upgrade in goal and the Washington Capitals are the most obvious choice. Other teams that should remain on the radar are the Maple Leafs, Oilers, and Avalanche.

The Hawks will most likely ask for a first round pick if they must retain 50% of Fleury’s $7 million cap hit.