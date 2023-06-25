NHL Roundup: Jordan Staal stays with Canes, Avs add Ryan Johansen, and more

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal signed a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension on Sunday.

Per the Hurricanes, the forward’s contract also contains a full no-move clause for the first three seasons and a full no-trade clause for the final season.

“Jordan embodies what it means be a Hurricane,” general manager Don Waddell said. “His leadership has been an integral part of our success, and the impact he has made on our organization cannot be overstated. We could not be more excited to sign him for four more years.”

Staal, 34, recorded 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games last season, his 11th in Carolina. He added eight points (two goals, six assists) to help the Hurricanes advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in four games.

Staal was coming off a 10-year, $60 million contract.

A Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh in 2009, Staal has totaled 645 points (275 goals, 370 assists) in 1,173 career games with the Penguins and Hurricanes. He was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Coyotes acquire Sean Durzi from L.A. Kings

Apr 2, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi (50) and goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Kings won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

Durzi, 24, was a second-round pick of Toronto in the 2018 draft but played the past two seasons with the Kings after going to L.A. in a January 2019 trade.

“Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who has good vision and contributes offensively,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. “He will be a very good addition to our blue line and we look forward to having him on our roster this season.”

Durzi played in 72 games for the Kings in 2022-23 and registered 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) and 50 penalty minutes. He shared the lead in goals among Los Angeles defensemen and ranked second in both assists and points among the club’s blueliners.

He has 65 points (12 goals, 53 assists) in 136 career games.

Avalanche trade for Ryan Johansen

Dec 2, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) has his pass blocked by Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for pending unrestricted free agent Alex Galchenyuk.

The Predators will retain 50 percent of Johansen’s contract, which has two seasons remaining at an $8 million annual average value.

Johansen, 30, totaled 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games last season with the Predators. He missed the final 27 games following surgery on his right leg.

“Ryan is a talented, veteran center who helps our top six,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. “He gives us size in the middle of the ice and brings leadership and experience to our roster. We look forward to adding him to our team.”

Johansen has totaled 555 points (189 goals, 366 assists) in 842 NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Predators. He was selected by the Blue Jackets with the fourth overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft.

“On behalf of the Predators organization, we want to thank Ryan for his contributions to our team and community over the last seven-plus years,” incoming Nashville general manager Barry Trotz said. “He played a large role in our franchise’s accomplishments since arriving in January 2016, helping lead us to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy, back-to-back Central Division titles in 2018 and 2019 and several postseason appearances.

“Ryan also dedicated a considerable amount of time to the Predators Foundation and helped us grow the game in Middle Tennessee, including his work with youth hockey in our community. We wish Ryan all the best in Colorado.”

Galchenyuk, 29, will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The forward registered a minus-8 rating and did not record a point in 11 games this past season with Avalanche.

Galchenyuk totaled 354 points (146 goals, 208 assists) in 654 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Avs. He was selected by the Canadiens with the third overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media