NHL Recaps: Mitch Marner streak hits 21, Tyler Seguin OT hero, and more

Dec 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) gets congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL Recaps: December 8, 2022

It was a light night of hockey action with just five games on the NHL schedule.

We start today’s recaps in Toronto, where Mitch Marner continues to roll as his point streak reaches 21 games.

NHL Recaps: Mitch Marner point streak at 21

Maple Leafs 5 vs Kings 0

Mitchell Marner extended his team-record points streak to 21 games with a goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-0 Thursday night.

“I think it’s up there, for sure, especially against a team that does a great job really stopping people through the neutral zone, stopping speed, breaking out cleanly,” Marner said. “I thought in that second period we really took over the game, played our game, played with speed, pace, got the puck in, and I thought we did a good job of hemming them in and doing good line changes.” NHL.com

MARNER MAGIC. 🪄@Marner93 keeps the 21 game point streak alive with this quick clapper. pic.twitter.com/O5BjZXSP5x — NHL (@NHL) December 9, 2022

Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves to earn his first shutout of the season and the seventh of his career. It was Toronto’s second straight shutout. The Maple Leafs scored four second-period goals to send them to their 13th consecutive game (10-0-3) with at least one point, three games shy of the team record.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Pierre Engvall, David Kampf and Auston Matthews also scored, and Michael Bunting added two assists. Engvall, Kampf and Nylander netted their goals in a span of 66 seconds, turning a scoreless game into a romp.

Jonathan Quick stopped 36 shots for the Kings, who have split the first two games of a six-game road trip.

Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson injured his shoulder in the first period and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Nick Robertson will miss significant time. “Feel for the kid,” Keefe says. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) December 9, 2022

Panthers 5 vs Red Wings 1

Captain Aleksander Barkov tallied one assist as he returned from a six-game absence to help Florida defeat Detroit in Sunrise, Fla.

Barkov, who reportedly suffered from pneumonia, had the primary assist on a goal by Eetu Luostarinen. The Panthers also got goals from Chris Tierney, Josh Mahura, Matt Kiersted and Matthew Tkachuk, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves to earn his first win since Nov. 15.

The Red Wings, whose four-game road winning streak ended, got a goal from Jonatan Berggren and 36 saves from backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.

NHL Recaps: Tyler Seguin shines in OT

Dec 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates scoring the game winning goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during the overtime period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stars 4 vs Senators 3 (OT)

Tyler Seguin scored on a feed from Wyatt Johnston with 29 seconds left in overtime to give Dallas a win over visiting Ottawa.

“It’s a funny game,” Seguin said. “I feel like I’m playing well the last couple games, a lot of chances, no finish. Tonight, I thought I [stunk] and scored the overtime winner. Definitely felt good.” NHL.com

Miro Heiskanen scored twice, Nils Lundkvist had a goal and an assist, and Johnston and Roope Hintz each had two assists for the Stars, who improved to 3-1-1 in their past five games. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves for the win.

Derick Brassard, Thomas Chabot and Travis Hamonic scored for the Senators, who have lost two in a row after winning four of their previous five games. Anton Forsberg stopped 28 shots.

Jets 5 vs Blues 2

Pierre Luc-Dubois had two goals and an assist as visiting Winnipeg defeated St. Louis, the Jets’ sixth win in seven games.

Blake Wheeler contributed a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk had two assists for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to earn his sixth straight victory.

Robert Thomas and Josh Leivo scored and Thomas Greiss made 15 saves for the Blues, who lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

Lightning 5 vs Predators 2

Brayden Point’s second goal of the night was the game-winner in the third period as Tampa Bay beat visiting Nashville.

The result was the 450th career win for Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper, who reached the mark faster than any coach in NHL history. The 11th-year bench boss needed 741 games, one fewer than current Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau. The game was also the 300th straight home sellout for the Lightning.

“I’ve been privileged to be behind the bench with a lot of phenomenal players … some of the best in the world,” Cooper said. “When you win games, it’s your players that win games for you.” NHL.com

Corey Perry, Nicholas Paul and Brandon Hagel also hit the net for the Lightning, and Brian Elliott denied 34 shots for the win. Mark Jankowski and Alexandre Carrier potted goals, but the Predators had their three-game winning streak snapped. Juuse Saros finished with 27 saves.

Former Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who is injured for the Preds, received a standing ovation after a touching tribute video.

A leader like no other. A gamer like no other.



Thank you for absolutely everything, Ryan. 💙 pic.twitter.com/iOqOeuyp5I — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 9, 2022

–Field Level Media

–The Daily Goal Horn contributed to this article