NHL News: Stamkos disappointed, Marchand named Bruins captain, and more

Today’s NHL News follows up with several exciting stories regarding captains across the league, including Steven Stamkos, Brad Marchand, and Brayden Scheen.

Tampa Bay Lightning is playing a waiting game before extending longtime captain Steven Stamkos

As players began to report to training camp, shocking news came out of Tampa Bay, where captain Steven Stamkos openly admitted there had been no contract talks regarding an extension during the summer. Although he wanted to secure his future with the only club he’s played for, he’s disappointed that they have yet to reach out to at least start negotiations.

However, general manager Julien BriseBois took a different approach to the situation, highlighting how important it would be to retain Stamkos and have him retire with the team, but put an emphasis on the future and how everything will come together in due time.

“I need to see how this season plays out,” BriseBois said. “I need to see how the pieces of the puzzle fit this year. I need to see who steps up and is able to handle a bigger role. I need to see how the team performs. After the season, I will have gathered that information and then I’ll be in a better position to have a clearer picture of what our puzzle looks like going forward, what roster needs we might have and then how to allocate our cap space in order to build the best roster possible for not only for Steven to remain with the Lightning, but for us to stay Stanley Cup contenders year in and year out for the remainder of his tenure with us and hopefully bring the cup back to Tampa.” NHL.com

Ultimately, this situation will continue to garner headlines all season long; whether Stamkos has a good or bad game, the rumors surrounding his future in Tampa Bay will only fade once they agree to an extension or the two sides part ways. Interestingly, if things boil over, and neither side can come to terms on a new deal, there would be a very intriguing market for a two-time Stanley Cup champion and 500-goal scorer.

Considering Stamkos is now 33 years old and has put his injury woes behind him, there’s a chance a contender would swing a deal for a veteran who could pursue a third ring with a new club. Although he wants to remain with the Lightning, who drafted him as the first overall pick in 2008, it might not be possible, and he could follow a similar path as Jonathan Toews, who left the Chicago Blackhawks after 15 seasons.

Of course, some of the top teams in the league, like the Toronto Maple Leafs (he’s from Markham, Ontario), New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Vegas Golden Knights would all be interested in acquiring a megastar like Stamkos to boost their chances for a championship run.

Captain Steven Stamkos said that he's "been disappointed" that the team didn't discuss with him a contract extension over the summer. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/3UqU14MrKQ — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) September 20, 2023

Boston Bruins find a successor for captaincy, stitching the “C” on Brad Marchand’s jersey

Immediately after Patrice Bergeron announced he was retiring, the Boston Bruins needed to find a new captain. Considering how special it is to lead an Original Six franchise with legendary captains like Ray Bourque, Johnny Buyck, Zdeno Chara, and Milt Schmidt, finding a successor is no easy task.

However, the team announced Tuesday that 14-year veteran Brad Marchand had ascended to the role, which has more meaning this season as the Bruins celebrate their centennial season. Although Marchand has a shady reputation across the NHL, usually coming up in discussions regarding the league’s dirtiest players, he is one of the heart and soul guys in the lineup.

Realistically, as the only player left from the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team since Milan Lucic left in 2015 and returned this past summer, Marchand was the obvious choice at this time. Even though he is 35 and has two years left on his current deal, there’s a good chance he will remain with the Bruins until he retires, passing the torch to a young star like Charlie McAvoy.

🎥 Brad Marchand meets the media after being named B's 27th captain: "We've built something much larger than just a captain, a couple of assistants, within our group. Regardless of who wears the 'C' for this team, we have a lot of really good leaders."#NHLBruins | @Rapid7 pic.twitter.com/s44XFt0qwc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 21, 2023

St. Louis Blues name veteran Brayden Schenn captain

Meanwhile, in St. Louis, the Blues announced they had promoted 14-year veteran Brayden Schenn to captain for the 2023-24 season. Since the team traded away their most recent leader, Ryan O’Reilly, they gave the leadership role to one of the few remaining members of the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning team.

Since debuting with the Los Angeles Kings in 2009-10, Schenn also played with the Philadelphia Flyers before settling in with the Blues, who acquired him in June 2017. Thus far, in 425 games with St. Louis, he has 341 points and is coming off the second-best statistical season (65 points) of his career in 2022-23.

Chicago Blackhawks announce no one will serve as captain in 2023-24

Additionally, the Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that out of respect to longtime captain Toews, who departed the franchise after 15 seasons, the team will not hand out the “C” for the upcoming season. Instead, the team will employ several alternate captains, allowing younger players to step up and earn leadership roles.

Ultimately, the apparent choice for future captain will be 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard, but he’s 18 years old and is about to make his NHL debut. So, in the meantime, they will hold the position for him while he adjusts and eventually give him the responsibilities when he’s ready.

Historically, some of the game’s greatest players, like Sidney Crosby, became captains at a young age. However, there is no need to rush these decisions, considering everyone expects Bedard to become the next Toews and build a lengthy career in the Windy City.