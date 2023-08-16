NHL News: Jeff Petry traded to Red Wings, hockey mourns Bobby Baun and Rodion Amirov

Today’s NHL news looks at the Habs trade of Jeff Petry to the Red Wings. Plus the hockey world mourns the losses of Bobby Baun and Rodion Amirov.

NHL News: Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Red Wings

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens executed the expected trade of Jeff Petry to his hometown Detroit Red Wings. In exchange, they received Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. Montreal will also retain 50% of his $6.25M cap hit for the remaining two years of his contract.

Petry, 35, registered 31 points in 61 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, after they acquired him from Montreal. The veteran defenseman was part of the blockbuster three-way deal that landed Erik Karlsson on the Pens.

The move was basically the right thing to do as Habs GM Kent Hughes told the media.

“They were, as a family uptight. They have four young boys, and they were about to start school in two weeks, so I I gave him my word. I said, ‘Listen, we saw an opportunity here to facilitate the trade between Pittsburgh and San Jose and to help ourselves, but we’re mindful that you’ve got a family and your own career and Montreal is probably not the place you’re expecting to play.’ I promised him that we’d work expeditiously to get him moved and that we wouldn’t drag this out trying to maximize every last piece of value in the trade.” Kent Hughes via NHL.com

Detroit in the process improves their blue-line with a player that wants to be there. Petry and recent addition Shayne Gostisbehere will ease some burden off the shoulders of young star defenseman Moritz Seider.

Of course, the key addition to the Red Wings and their chances to make the playoffs rests with Alex DeBrincat. The 25 year-old was acquired on July 9 for Dominik Kubalik, prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick and a fourth-round pick both in the 2024 Draft.

Hockey World mourns losses of Bobby Baun and Rodion Amirov

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a legend with the passing of their 1964 Stanley Cup hero Bobby Baun at the age of 86.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Baun, whose enduring legacy of remarkable resilience includes his iconic overtime game-winning goal during a Stanley Cup final despite playing with a broken leg,” wrote president Brendan Shanahan.

Baun played 964 career games in the NHL and registered 224 points on defense for the Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and Oakland Seals (they became the California Golden Seals and then the Cleveland Barons before ceasing operations in 1978). He won four Stanley Cups, all with the Leafs.

On Monday, the Maple Leafs tragically announced the passing of prospect Rodion Amirov, who lost his battle with brain cancer.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss,” said Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan. “Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto. It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion’s family and friends as we mourn this loss together.” Toronto Maple Leafs

He was drafted by the Maple Leafs 15th overall in the 2020 Draft.

Rodion was just 21 years-old.

Carolina Hurricanes sign 20 year lease

The future of the Carolina Hurricanes is secure as the team announced a 20 year lease extension at PNC Arena.