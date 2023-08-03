NHL News: Ducks extend Troy Terry, Oilers name Connor McDavid’s agent CEO of Hockey Ops

Today’s NHL news looks at the Anaheim Ducks extension for Troy Terry and the stunning move by the Edmonton Oilers to name Connor McDavid’s agent new CEO of Hockey Operation.

Ducks extend Troy Terry

The Ducks and all-star forward Troy Terry reached a pre-arbitration agreement on Wednesday. Per CapFriendly, the deal is for 7-years at $7 million per season. A modified no-trade clause will go into effect in 2025-26 which includes a 10 team no-trade list.

“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement,” general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “Troy is a major part of our team as a character player and leader, and we look forward to seeing him continue his ascent to being one of the League’s top players.”

Terry, 25, registered 23 goals and 61 points in 70 games last season. A late round pick in the 2015 draft (5th round, 148 overall), he had a breakout campaign in 2021-22 with 37 goals and 67 points in 75 matches.

The signing is an excellent one for both Terry and the Ducks, who continue to stock up on young talent. Once they lock up the offensively gifted Trevor Zegras to a new deal, it will secure their top line for years to come.

Zegras is an RFA without arbitration rights this summer and is expected to top Terry’s contract before the season begins.

Oilers name Jeff Jackson CEO of Hockey Ops

May 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the first overtime period in game five of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that Connor McDavid’s agent, Jeff Jackson will be CEO of Hockey Operations. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman broke the news early this morning.

There is word this morning that player agent Jeff Jackson is joining the Edmonton Oilers in a President/CEO-type role. Specific details to come later today, but it’s a big move in NHL business circles. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 3, 2023

“This is an exciting day for Oilers fans and the organization. Jeff is highly respected across the NHL and brings unique experience as a former player, Assistant General Manager and, most recently, as one of the most influential agents in the business,” general manager Ken Holland stated in a press release. “It is a real coup for Oilers fans to have Jeff join the organization and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue our drive for a Stanley Cup.”

Now that Jackson takes over in that role, McDavid will be represented by Judd Moldaver of Wasserman per David Pagnotta.