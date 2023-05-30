NHL News: Andrew Brunette replaces John Hynes with Preds; Spencer Carbery new Caps coach
The Nashville Predators are parting ways with John Hynes and naming Andrew Brunette as their new head coach, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
The Predators reportedly are expected to announce the move later on Tuesday.
Hynes, 48, spent four seasons as coach in Nashville, totaling a 134-96-18 record. The Predators missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season after finishing with a 42-32-8 mark in 2022-23.
He also spent five seasons as head coach of the New Jersey Devils, posting a 150-159-45 record.
Brunette, who scored the first goal in Predators’ franchise history, spent this season as an associate coach with the Devils. He was an interim coach with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22 and finished as the runner-up for the Jack Adams Award, presented to the NHL’s top coach.
Florida finished 51-18-6 after Brunette replaced Joel Quenneville, who resigned on Oct. 28, 2021.
Brunette, 49, wasn’t brought back after the team fell in the second round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Capitals hire Spencer Carbery
The Washington Capitals are expected to hire Spencer Carbery as their new head coach, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.
Carbery has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He formerly was the head coach of the Hershey Bears — the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate — from 2018-21.
Carbery, 41, also played for the East Coast Hockey League’s South Carolina Stingrays in 2010. The Stingrays are the current affiliate of Washington.
The Capitals parted ways with head coach Peter Laviolette and assistants Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe last month.
Washington missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2013-14, ending an eight-year streak of making the postseason. Laviolette’s teams went 115-78-27 in his three-year stay, including a 35-37-10 mark in 2022-23.
–Field Level Media