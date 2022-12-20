NHL Injury: Cam Atkinson out for season, Boone Jenner surgery, and more

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) moves the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean (22)

Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will undergo neck surgery on Wednesday and miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Monday.

Atkinson hasn’t played this season due to the ailment and was recently placed on injured reserve. The team said it will provide more information after the surgery.

“He was doing everything he possibly could without getting opened up, especially in that area,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “Cam wanted to play. He’s a great competitor. NHL.com

Atkinson, 33, had 23 goals and 50 points last season in his first campaign with the Flyers. He has a seven-year, $41.25 million deal that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Atkinson spent his first 10 NHL seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The two-time All-Star has 452 points (236 goals, 216 assists) in 700 games.

Boone Jenner surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) screens Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35)

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner will have surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured thumb.

The team placed Jenner on injured reserve Monday and recalled fellow center Josh Dunne from the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters.

“We all know what Boone is and what he’s brought production-wise and minutes and everything, leadership,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “He’s our leader. He’s been leading it for the last few years here just with what he brings to the room, his work ethic, his practice habits and stuff in the gym, let alone his production.” NHL.com

Jenner got hit by a puck in a Dec. 13 game against the Florida Panthers but played in each of the Blue Jackets’ next two games. He scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Boston Bruins.

Jenner, 29, has 22 points (team-high 11 goals, 11 assists) in 30 games this season. He has 306 points (155 goals, 151 assists) in 619 games since making his debut with Columbus in 2013-14.

Dunne, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets last season and played in six games. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 24 games this season with Cleveland.

Mike Matheson out

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team said Monday.

He did not accompany the Canadiens on the start of their seven-game road trip that starts Monday against the Arizona Coyotes, with the team saying he remained in Montreal for medical care.

Matheson played nearly 23 minutes on Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and had three shots on goal. That was his return after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old has played in only 10 games this season due to injury and has one goal and five assists. He didn’t make his season debut until Nov. 19 because of an abdominal injury he sustained in training camp.

On the season — his first in Montreal — he has 24 shots on goal. The Canadiens acquired him and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.

Matheson has appeared in 427 career games with the Florida Panthers (2015-20), Penguins (2020-22) and Canadiens. He has 144 points (50 goals, 94 minutes) and 230 penalty minutes since the Panthers selected him with the No. 23 pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.

