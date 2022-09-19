NHL Games Tonight: Schedule and Key Dates for 2022-23 Season

Jun 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; The Colorado Avalanche pose for a team picture with the Stanley Cup after their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NHL Games Tonight is a daily updated article to help our readers follow all the action for the 2022-23 Season.

The Daily Goal Horn is dedicated to keeping you in the loop with Start Times, Broadcast Information, and Final Scores. In addition, we will highlight key dates and events throughout the year.

Note: The NHL released their full regular season schedule in July. You can view it here.

NHL Games Tonight: 2022-23 Preseason

The NHL Preseason starts with a doubleheader featuring the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs on September 24 (GM1: 1 PM ET, GM2: 7 PM ET).

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Ottawa at Toronto (split squad), 1 p.m.

Ottawa (split squad) at Toronto (split squad), 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Arizona, at Wichita, Kan. (INTRUST Bank Arena), 8 p.m.

The NHL Global Series will also have exhibition matches when the Nashville Predators face SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland, on Oct. 3, and the San Jose Sharks will take on Eisbaren Berlin in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 4.

The Montreal Canadiens and Senators will play at two sites that won Kraft Hockeyville competitions as Canada’s “most passionate hockey community” in 2020 and 2021. The games were postponed due to COVID-19 for the past two years. They will take place in Gander, Newfoundland, on Oct. 6 and Bouctouche, New Brunswick, on Oct. 8.

Other preseason games at neutral sites:

Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues in Wichita, Kan., on Sept. 24

Anaheim Ducks vs. Coyotes in Tucson, Ariz., on Sept. 25

Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 27

Los Angeles Kings vs. Sharks in Ontario, Calif., on Sept. 28

Senators vs. Maple Leafs in Belleville, Ontario, on Sept. 30

Stars vs. Blues in Independence, Mo., on Oct. 1

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild in Milwaukee on Oct. 2

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks in Abbotsford, B.C., on Oct. 5

Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights in Salt Lake City on Oct. 6

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights in Boise, Idaho, on Oct. 8

NHL Games Tonight: 2022-23 Regular Season

Jun 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning players shake hands after their game in game six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL will begin the 2022-23 regular season with the NHL Global Series on Oct. 7-8 in Prague, Czechia. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks will compete in two games, the NHL’s first in Europe since 2019.

NHL Global Series (10/7 – 10/8)

VISITOR HOME Time/Score Broadcast Info San Jose Sharks Nashville Predators 2:00 PM ET TBD Nashville Predators San Jose Sharks 2:00 PM ET TBD NHL Global Series October 7-8, 2022

Canada and the United States will start games on Oct. 11 with the Lightning visiting the New York Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights playing at the Los Angeles Kings. The Lightning beat the Rangers in six games in last season’s Eastern Conference finals and is a highly anticipated rematch.

The Avalanche will raise their championship banner on Oct. 12 when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Daily Schedules will be posted and tracked throughout the season here.

NHL Opening Night (10/11)

VISITOR HOME Time/Score Broadcast Info Tampa Bay Lightning New York Rangers 7:30 PM ET TBD Vegas Golden Knights Los Angeles Kings 10:00 PM ET TBD NHL Schedule October 11, 2022

NHL Games Tonight: Key Dates for the 2022-23 Season

NHL Global Series (October 7-8, 2022)

The regular season starts of with the NHL Global Series in Prague, the capital city of Czechia. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks will compete in two games, the NHL’s first in Europe since 2019.

The Global Series also will feature games in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 4-5 between the Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown (November 25, 2022)

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers (5 PM ET), while the St. Louis Blues play at Tampa Bay (7:30 PM ET), one day after Thanksgiving.

Winter Classic (January 2, 2023)

The Winter Classic will be held at Fenway Park in Boston, where the Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (2 PM ET).

NHL All-Star Game (February 4, 2023)

The Florida Panthers will host this seasons festivities with the All-Star Skills competition held on Feb. 3.

NHL Stadium Series (February 18, 2023)

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium on the North Carolina State campus (8 PM ET).

NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023)

The NHL Trade Deadline will be earlier this season as the schedule start to return to normal. Last season it was on March 21.

NHL Awards (June 26, 2023)

Nashville, which previously served as the site of 2003 NHL Draft, is hosting the awards show for the first time.

NHL Draft (June 28-29, 2023)

The Nashville Predators will also host the 2023 NHL Draft at the Bridgestone Arena. This marks the first time that the two events will be conducted in the same city since both were held in Vancouver in 2006.

NHL Free Agency (July 1, 2023)

Free Agent Frenzy returns back to its normal date.