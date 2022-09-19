New York Rangers trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars

Nov 24, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist (27) plays the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (42) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers announced that they have traded defenseman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars on Monday.

In exchange, the Rangers will receive a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The conditions per the New York Rangers press release is as follows:

If the Stars pick in the 2023 draft is in the top 10, the Rangers will get Dallas’ own first round pick in the 2024 draft instead and the pick will be unprotected.

If Lundkvist produces 55 points cumulative over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Dallas will transfer its own third-round pick in 2025 instead of the fourth-round pick in 2025.

New York is now slated to have seven picks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, including two first round picks, one in the second (from Winnipeg) and third round (from Colorado) as well as two six round picks (one from Winnipeg) and a seventh-round selection.

New York Rangers trade Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars

Nov 26, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist (27) gets set to shoot the puck during the second period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Lundkvist, 22, registered four points in 25 games last season. The New York Rangers selected him in the first round, 28th overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

According to his agent, Claude Lemieux they requested a trade last season when he was sent down in January. They also decided not to report to training camp in order to expedite the deal.

The Dallas Stars were looking for a future top four right defenseman to replace John Klingberg. Lundkvist has an elite shot and is projected to be a power play quarterback.