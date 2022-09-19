New York Rangers trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars
The New York Rangers announced that they have traded defenseman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars on Monday.
In exchange, the Rangers will receive a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
The conditions per the New York Rangers press release is as follows:
- If the Stars pick in the 2023 draft is in the top 10, the Rangers will get Dallas’ own first round pick in the 2024 draft instead and the pick will be unprotected.
- If Lundkvist produces 55 points cumulative over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Dallas will transfer its own third-round pick in 2025 instead of the fourth-round pick in 2025.
New York is now slated to have seven picks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, including two first round picks, one in the second (from Winnipeg) and third round (from Colorado) as well as two six round picks (one from Winnipeg) and a seventh-round selection.
Lundkvist, 22, registered four points in 25 games last season. The New York Rangers selected him in the first round, 28th overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
According to his agent, Claude Lemieux they requested a trade last season when he was sent down in January. They also decided not to report to training camp in order to expedite the deal.
The Dallas Stars were looking for a future top four right defenseman to replace John Klingberg. Lundkvist has an elite shot and is projected to be a power play quarterback.
“Nils is a skilled, right-handed shot defenseman that adjusted to the North American game this past season and has a high ceiling,” said Nill. “We felt that adding a creative player like Nils to our defensive group was necessary, and he has a tremendous opportunity to establish himself as an everyday, impact defenseman at the NHL level.”Stars GM Jim Nill, NHL.com
