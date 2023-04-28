New Jersey Devils Schedule 2022-2023

Whether you’re a die-hard Devils fan or a casual hockey fan looking to catch a game or two, the New Jersey Devils schedule offers a full slate of exciting matchups that are sure to provide plenty of thrills and excitement throughout the NHL season.

New Jersey Devils Games (NHL Playoffs)

The Devils lead the series 3-2.

Game 1: Rangers @ Prudential Center (L 5-1)

Game 2: Rangers @ Prudential Center (L 5-1)

Game 3: Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (W 2-1 OT)

Game 4: Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (W 3-1)

Game 5: Rangers @ Prudential Center (W 4-0)

04/29, Game 6: Rangers @ Madison Square Garden, 8 PM ET (ABC)

05/01, Game 7: Rangers @ Prudential Center, TBC

Want to catch a Devils game in person? Get your New Jersey Devils tickets now for upcoming matches at the Prudential Center, the home of the Devils. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the sport, you’ll love the electric atmosphere and heart-pumping action that comes with every New Jersey Devils game.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Devils Scores

October 2022

10/14, Flyers @ Wells Fargo Center (L 5-0)

10/16, Red Wings @ Prudential Center (L 5-2)

10/19, Ducks @ Prudential Center (W 4-2)

10/21, Islanders @ UBS Arena (W 4-1)

10/22, Sharks @ Prudential Center (W 2-1)

10/25, Capitals @ Prudential Center (L 6-3)

10/26, Red Wings @ Little Caesars Arena (W 6-2)

10/29, Avalanche @ Prudential Center (W 1-0)

10/30, Blue Jackets @ Prudential Center (W 7-1)

November 2022

11/02, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (W 5-2)

11/04, Oilers @ Rogers Place (W 4-3)

11/06, Flames @ Scotiabank Saddledome (W 4-3 OT)

11/09, Flames @ Prudential Center (W 3-2)

11/11, Senators @ Prudential Center (W 4-3 OT)

11/13, Coyotes @ Prudential Center (W 4-2)

11/16, Canadiens @ Bell Centre (W 5-1)

11/18, Maple Leafs @ Scotiabank Arena (W 3-2 OT)

11/19, Senators @ Canadian Tire Centre (W 5-1)

11/22, Oilers @ Prudential Center (W 5-2)

11/24, Maple Leafs @ Prudential Center (L 2-1)

11/26, Sabres @ KeyBank Center (W 3-1)

11/27, Capitals @ Prudential Center (W 5-1)

11/29, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (W 5-3)

December 2022

12/02, Predators @ Prudential Center (L 4-3 OT)

12/04, Flyers @ Wells Fargo Center (W 3-0)

12/07, Blackhawks @ Prudential Center (W 3-0)

12/10, Islanders @ Prudential Center (L 6-4)

12/13, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (L 4-3 OT)

12/14, Stars @ Prudential Center (L 4-1)

12/16, Flyers @ Prudential Center (L 2-1)

12/18, Panthers @ Prudential Center (L 4-2)

12/21, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (W 4-2)

12/22, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (W 4-2)

12/24, Bruins @ Prudential Center (L 4-3)

12/29, Bruins @ Prudential Center (L 3-1)

12/31, Penguins @ PPG Paint Arena (W 4-2)

January 2023

01/01, Hurricanes @ Prudential Center (L 5-4 SO)

01/05, Red Wings @ Little Caesars Arena (W 5-1)

01/06, Blues @ Prudential Center (L 5-3)

01/07, Rangers @ Prudential Center (W 4-3 OT)

01/11, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (W 5-3)

01/14. Ducks @ Honda Center (W 6-2)

01/15, Kings @ Crypto.com Arena (W 5-2)

01/16, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (W 4-3 SO)

01/20, Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 4-3 OT)

01/22, Penguins @ Prudential Center (W 2-1 IT)

01/25, Golden Knights @ Prudential Center (W 3-2 OT)

01/27, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (L 6-4)

01/28, Stars @ American Airlines Center (W 3-2 OT)

February 2023

02/07, Canucks @ Prudential Center (W 5-4 OT)

02/10, Kraken @ Prudential Center (W 3-1)

02/12, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (L 3-2 SO)

02/15, Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena (W 3-2)

02/17, Blues @ Enterprise Center (L 4-2)

02/18, Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena (W 5-2)

02/20, Jets @ Prudential Center (W 4-2)

02/22, Canadiens @ Prudential Center (L 5-2)

02/24, Kings @ Prudential Center (W 4-3 OT)

02/26, Flyers @ Prudential Center (W 7-0)

March 2023

03/02, Avalanche @ Ball Arena (W 7-5)

03/04, Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (L 4-3 SO)

03/06, Coyotes @ Mullett Arena (W 5-4 OT)

03/08, Maple Leafs @ Prudential Center (L 4-3)

03/10, Capitals @ Capital One Arena (W 3-2 SO)

03/12, Canadiens @ Capital One Arena (W 3-2 SO)

03/12, Hurricanes @ Prudential Center (W 3-0)

03/14, Lightning @ Prudential Center (L 4-1)

03/16, Lightning @ Prudential Center (L 4-3 SO)

03/18, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (L 4-2)

03/19, Lightning @ Amalie Arena (W 5-2)

03/21, Wild @ Prudential Center (L 2-1 OT)

03/24, Sabres @ KeyBank Center (L 5-4)

03/25, Senators @ Prudential Center (W 5-3)

03/28, Islanders @ UBS Arena (L 5-1)

03/31, Rangers @ Prudential Center (W 2-1)

April 2023

04/02, Blackhawks @ United Center (W 6-3)

04/03, Jets @ Canada Life Centre (L 6-1)

04/05, Penguins @ Prudential Center (W 5-1)

04/07, Blue Jackets @ Prudential Center (W 8-1)

04/09, Bruins @ TD Garden (L 2-1)

04/12, Sabres @ Prudential Center ( W 6-2 )

W 6-2 04/14, Capitals @ Capital One Arena (W 5-4 OT)

If you’re looking to show off your team spirit, check out the amazing New Jersey Devils merchandise. From jerseys and hats to accessories and collectibles, there’s something for every fan. So why wait? Get your merch to support the New Jersey Devils today!

Related: Get All The New Jersey Devils Recaps here

How long is the New Jersey Devils?

The New Jersey Devils’ regular season typically lasts for 82 games, which is the standard length for a National Hockey League (NHL) season. The season typically begins in early October and ends in early April, with each team playing a balanced schedule of 41 home games and 41 away games.

How many seasons have the New Jersey Devils played?

The New Jersey Devils have played a total of 48 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL), dating back to the 1974-75 season when the team was known as the Kansas City Scouts. The Scouts played just two seasons in Kansas City before relocating to Denver and becoming the Colorado Rockies for six seasons.

What was the best New Jersey Devils season ever?

The best New Jersey Devils season ever was the 1995-1996 season, when the team finished with a record of 47 wins, 25 losses, and 10 ties for a total of 104 points. The Devils won their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy that season, awarded to the team with the best regular season record in the NHL.

In the playoffs, the Devils defeated the Montreal Canadiens, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Philadelphia Flyers to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they faced off against the heavily-favored Detroit Red Wings. The series went to six games, with the Devils winning the deciding game 4-2 to claim their first Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history.

What was the worst New Jersey Devils season ever?

The worst New Jersey Devils season ever was the 1983-1984 season, when the team finished with a record of 17 wins, 56 losses, and 7 ties for a total of just 41 points. The Devils finished last in the NHL’s Patrick Division that year and missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

The 1983-1984 Devils struggled throughout the season, with a lack of offensive production and poor defensive play leading to numerous losses. The team’s leading scorer that season was Pat Verbeek, who had just 52 points in 76 games.

Who is the New Jersey Devils’ biggest rival?

The New Jersey Devils’ biggest rival is the New York Rangers. The two teams play in the same metropolitan area and are part of the same division, which means they play each other several times each season.

The rivalry between the Devils and Rangers dates back to the 1980s when the two teams were both emerging as strong franchises in the NHL. The rivalry was fueled by several heated playoff matchups, including a memorable seven-game series in the Eastern Conference Finals in 1994 that saw the Rangers advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Since that time, the Devils and Rangers have faced off many times over the years, with their matchups often featuring physical play and high-stakes competition. Other notable rivals for the Devils include the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.