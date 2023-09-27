Latest NHL preseason injury news and updates

Considering most NHL teams opened training camp last week and are already a couple of games into preseason action, the injury bug is alive and well within several dressing rooms. Of course, injuries are a part of the game despite how much players prepare and train during the offseason. However, just days into the unofficial start of the 2023-24 season, some big names are already missing time and sitting on the sidelines.

NHL Preseason Injuries

Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) moves the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean (22) during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Atkinson

Unfortunately, Cam Atkinson has not skated in an NHL game since 2022, opting for neck surgery and missing the entire 2022-23 season. Although he was healthy enough to rejoin the team for training camp, he was a late scratch in his first preseason game with lower-body soreness. Ultimately, Atkinson is considered day-to-day; however, it is sad that he can’t catch a break and return to action yet.

Kyle Palmieri

Considering the New York Islanders have one of the league’s most questionable offenses in terms of production, there may be more concerns as we inch closer to opening night. Even though his injury is undisclosed and he’s skating on his own, Kyle Palmieri has yet to play in the preseason, and there’s no indication of when he’ll rejoin the team. As the team’s second-line winger, they will count on him to contribute points all year to stay competitive.

Carter Verhaeghe

Most hockey fans remember how grueling the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs were, leaving the Florida Panthers shorthanded to begin the season with injuries to Matthew Tkachuk, Brandon Montour, and Aaron Ekblad. However, things took a turn during the first day of training camp when Carter Vergaeghe experienced muscle tightness and was shut down from activities. Although reports indicate he’s skating by himself, the Panthers have yet to pencil him in for some preseason action, and he may not see any playing time until closer to opening night.

Justin Faulk

On Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues lost one of their top four defensemen, Justin Faulk, due to a lower-body injury sustained after a collision along the boards. Ultimately, he’ll be assessed by the team’s medical staff in the upcoming days. Still, if this injury is significant, the beginning of the regular season may become a more significant struggle for the Blues, who were sellers at last year’s trade deadline.

Kasperi Kapanen

Kasperi Kapanen came to the Blues after the Pittsburgh Penguins placed the Finnish forward on waivers in February 2023. Although he played in 23 games with the club last year, he was about to make his preseason debut until he was pulled at the last minute with an upper-body injury. Considering Kapanen is the Blues’ second-line winger, this injury could be short-term or disrupt the team’s opening night lineup.

Jakob Pelletier

After a promising debut in 2022-23, bringing some life and passion back into a Calgary Flames lineup, Jakob Pelletier was poised for a breakout year in 2023-24. Unfortunately, during the first period of his first preseason game on Monday, he went awkwardly into the boards. He is now out with an upper-body injury, striking a significant blow to the team’s lineup plans.

Joel Edmundson

Throughout his eight-year career in the NHL, Joel Edmundson has had continuous back issues. However, on Tuesday, the Washington Capitals announced that their latest offseason acquisition will miss the start of the regular season and will visit team doctors because of another upper-body injury. Unfortunately, this is a bad start to a contract year for the 30-year-old, currently making $3.5 million.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Upon returning to training camp with the Winnipeg Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers began to experience neck spasms. Although the situation doesn’t appear serious, the team’s second-line winger is skating in practice but has yet to play in any preseason games, and there’s no timetable for his return to action.

Filip Chytil

Before Tuesday night’s New York Rangers contest against the New York Islanders, Filip Chytil left practice with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Although there are no further details at the moment, the 24-year-old is about to start the first year of a new four-year deal worth $17.5 million.

Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin is just one of the handful of Rangers players, including Mika Zibanejad, that has missed time from training camp lately. Considering that he is one of the highest-paid players in the league and is missing time, new head coach Peter Laviolette hopes his star returns soon. As of now, the forward remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.