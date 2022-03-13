Kings hit with injuries; place Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown on IR

May 1, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) defends a shot on goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings placed defenseman Drew Doughty and forward Dustin Brown on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the visiting Florida Panthers.

Doughty has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury and his designation is retroactive to Monday. He will be eligible to play in the Kings next game scheduled for Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche at home.

Brown left the Kings’ 5-0 road loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night with an upper-body injury.

Source: Kings PR

Feb 18, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In corresponding moves, Los Angeles recalled forwards Martin Frk and Gabe Vilardi and defenseman Austin Strand from the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

Doughty, 32, has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 39 games this season. In his 14th season with the Kings, he has 567 points (132 goals, 435 assists) in 1,014 games.

Brown, 37, has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 57 games this season. In his 18th season with Los Angeles, he has 709 points (324 goals, 385 assists) in 1,289 games.

–Field Level Media