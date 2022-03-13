Report: injured Jakob Chychrun heads to Arizona for evaluation; trade status uncertain

Mar 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates with forward Phil Kessel (81) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Chychrun will return to Arizona for further evaluation per a report from TSN on Sunday. His trade status for the March 21 NHL Trade Deadline will depend on the results of the MRI.

Chychrun was injured during the second period of Saturday’s 3-2 road loss to the Boston Bruins, following a collision along the boards. He came back on the ice for his shift but later left the game and did not return.

Chychrun injury considered day-to-day

Initial indications from Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny on Saturday were that the injury was not considered serious and he would be day-to-day. That was before he left the road trip Sunday, with the Coyotes set to play at Ottawa on Monday.

“He’s on fire; he’s playing well for us,” Tourigny said. “… It’s tough, especially quality minutes like Chych has been playing lately.”

Chychrun has 10 points, with five goals, in the past seven games for the revived Coyotes, who just saw a season-best four-game winning streak come to an end against the Bruins.

Chychrun trade status uncertain

Mar 8, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) receives congratulations from teammates in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Chychrun had been rumored as a potential trade piece for the Coyotes with the trade deadline approaching in just over a week.

“At this point eight teams are seriously in the chase for Jakob Chychrun,” Darren Dreger said on TSN’s Insider Trading. “Now, it’s Florida, it’s L.A., it’s Boston, it’s St. Louis, it’s Carolina, it’s Anaheim among the primary suitors. But again, we’re inside two weeks from the trade deadline. It could come down to March 21.”

The rumored ask by the Coyotes for Chychrun starts with a first round pick, a young player, and a prospect. This season in 45 games, he’s recorded 5 goals and 19 points. Chychrun also has a great contract with 3 years left and a $4.6 million AAV, which is a steal for a top 4 defenseman.

I will say this, the Kings are a perfect fit and probably don’t want to see Chychrun land in Anaheim. However, I would not rule out the Islanders. They were rumored to be interested over the summer and may take this lost season as an opportunity to reshape the blue-line.

This is now all up in the air for any contender looking to add the defenseman for a potential playoff run this season.

–Field Level Media contributed to this report