Jakob Chychrun out 2-4 weeks with lower-body injury; unlikely to be traded

Nov 18, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates his goal scored against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The news on Jakob Chychrun and the prospects for a trade at the NHL Trade Deadline are not good. According to the Arizona Coyotes, he will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury.

Chychrun was injured during the second period of Saturday’s 3-2 road loss to the Boston Bruins, following a collision along the boards. He came back on the ice for his shift but later left the game and did not return.

Chychrun out 2-4 weeks

Initial indications from Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny on Saturday were that the injury was not considered serious and he would be day-to-day. That was obviously not the case, and will likely take him out of play for a trade.

Chychrun had 10 points, with five goals, in the past seven games for the revived Coyotes, who just saw a season-best four-game winning streak come to an end against the Bruins.

It would be hard to see a contender pay the premium the Coyotes are asking for with Chychrun dealing with yet another injury this season. Plus, Arizona is in no rush to deal the defenseman.

Chychrun missed time in December and January with an upper-body issue.

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun suffered a lower body injury on Saturday night versus the Boston Bruins. He will be out of the lineup 2-4 weeks. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) March 14, 2022

Chychrun unlikely to be moved at deadline

May 8, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) smiles after defeating the San Jose Sharks in overtime at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Chychrun had been rumored as a potential trade piece for the Coyotes with the trade deadline just a week away.

The believed ask by the Coyotes started with a first round pick, a young player, and a prospect. This season in 47 games, he’s recorded 7 goals and 21 points. Chychrun also has a great contract with 3 years left and a $4.6 million AAV, which is a steal for a top 4 defenseman.

Teams that were reportedly circling around Chychrun included the Panthers, Bruins, Blues, Hurricanes, Ducks, and Kings. I also believe the Islanders were interested in acquiring the 23 year-old blue-liner to start reshaping their defense.

Chychrun will be a top trade candidate this offseason.

–Field Level Media contributed to this report