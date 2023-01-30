Islanders make huge trade, acquire Bo Horvat from Canucks

Feb 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) stick checks Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders have made a huge trade well in advance of the March 3 deadline by acquiring Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. On Monday, the Isles packaged forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty along with a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023 in exchange for the Canucks longtime center.

The 27 year-old registered 31 goals and 54 points in 49 games this season.

Horvat was selected by the Canucks 9th overall in the 2013 Draft where he played 8 1/2 seasons. Vancouver named him their captain in 2019. In 621 career games, he’s amassed 420 points (201 goals, 219 points).

“First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young center in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward.”

Islanders acquire Bo Horvat

Nov 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) during a stop in play against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Horvat haș been mentioned as one of the top trade bait candidates for most of this season. His name was attached to the likes of the New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche prior to the Islanders surprising everyone.

While the Canucks are playing for lottery balls in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, the Islanders are fighting for their playoff lives. They currently sit two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have three games in hand, for the final wild card spot in the East.

The Isles did give up a valuable solid roster piece in Nathan Beauvillier. The 25 year-old has 20 points in 49 games this season. Also included in the deal is prospect Aatu Raty, who the Isles drafted in the second-round in 2021. The 20 year-old has only played 12 games for the Isles registering 2 goals.

The key in this deal is the Isles first-round pick which is protected in 2023. If the Islanders end up out of the playoffs and picking within the top-12 this summer, Vancouver automatically gets their 2024 first-rounder instead.

Isles GM Lou Lamoriello’s next order of business will be to lock up Horvat to contract extension. Back in December, Horvat was reported to have rejected a Canucks’ offer in the $8 million per season range.

Update: Horvat says no talks with Isles yet.