Florida Panthers Schedule 2022-2023

Follow the eye-catching red and navy emblem with this Florida Panthers schedule. Mark your calendars and join the enthusiastic crowd at FLA Live Arena or tune in from home to support your favorite team throughout the season.

Related: Florida Panthers Roster 2022-2023

Florida Panthers Games (NHL Playoffs)

The Panthers are losing the series 3-2.

Game 1: Panthers @ TD Garden (L 2-1)

Game 2: Panthers @ TD Garden (W 6-3)

Game 3: Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (L 4-2)

Game 4: Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (L 6-2)

Game 5: Panthers @ TD Garden (W 4-3 OT)

04/28, Game 6: Panthers @ FLA Live Arena, 7 PM ET (TNT)

04/30, Game 7: Panthers @ TD Garden (TBD)

Want to catch a Panthers game in person? Get your Florida Panthers tickets now for upcoming matches at the FLA Live Arena. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the sport, you’ll love the electric atmosphere and heart-pumping action that comes with every Panthers game.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Panthers Scores

October 2022

10/14 Islanders at UBS Arena, W 3-1

10/15 Sabres at KeyBank Center, W 4-3

10/18 Bruins at TD Garden, L 5-3

10/20 Flyers at FLA Live Arena, W 4-3

10/22 Lightning at FLA Live Arena, L 3-2 OT

10/23 Islanders at FLA Live Arena, W 3-2

10/26 Blackhawks at United Center, L 4-2

10/28 Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, L 4-3

10/29 Senators at FLA Live Arena, W 5-3

November 2022

11/02 Coyotes at Mullett Arena, L 3-1

11/04 Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, W 4-3 SO

11/06 Kings at Crypto.com Arena, L 5-4

11/07 Ducks at Honda Center, W 5-3

11/10 Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena, W 3-0

11/12 Oilers at FLA Live Arena, L 4-2

11/16 Capitals at FLA Live Arena, W 5-2

11/18 Stars at FLA Live Arena, L 6-4

11/19 Flames at FLA Live Arena, L 5-4 SO

11/20 Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, L 5-3

11/24 Bruins at FLA Live Arena, W 5-2

11/26 Blues at FLA Live Arena, L 5-4 OT

11/29 Oilers at Rogers Place, L 4-3 OT

11/30 Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, L 6-2

December 2022

12/02 Canucks at Rogers Arena, W 5-1

12/04 Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, W 5-1

12/07 Jets at Canada Life Centre, L 5-2

12/09 Red Wings at FLA Live Arena, W 5-1

12/10 Lightning at Amalie Arena, L 4-1

12/11 Kraken at FLA Live Arena, L 5-2

12/14 Blue Jackets at FLA Live Arena, W 4-0

12/16 Penguins at FLA Live Arena, L 4-2

12/18 Devils at Prudential Center, W 4-2

12/20 Bruins at TD Garden, L 7-3

12/22 Devils at FLA Live Arena, L 4-2

12/24 Islanders at UBS Arena, L 5-1

12/30 Canadiens at FLA Live Arena, W 7-2

12/31 Hurricanes at PNC Arena, L 4-0

January 2023

01/01 Rangers at FLA Live Arena, L 5-3

01/04 Coyotes at FLA Live Arena, W 5-3

01/07 Lightning at FLA Live Arena, W 7-1

01/10 Sharks at FLA Live Arena, W 4-1

01/11 Avalanche at Ball Arena, W 5-4

01/13 Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, L 4-2

01/15 Canucks at FLA Live Arena, W 4-3

01/16 Sabres at KeyBank Center, W 4-1

01/18 Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, L 5-4 OT

01/20 Canadiens at Bell Centre, W 6-2

01/21 Wild at FLA Live Arena, W 5-3

01/24 Rangers at Madison Square Garden, L 6-2

01/25 Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, L 7-6 OT

01/28 Kings at FLA Live Arena, L 4-3

01/28 Bruins at FLA Live Arena, W 4-3 OT

February 2023

02/07 Lightning at FLA Live Arena, W 7-1

02/10 Sharks at FLA Live Arena, W 4-1

02/11 Avalanche at FLA Live Arena, L 5-3

02/14 Wild at Xcel Energy Center, W 2-1 SO

02/15 Blues at Enterprise Center, L 6-2

02/17 Capitals at Capital One Arena, W 6-3

02/18 Predators at Bridgestone Arena, L 7-3

02/20 Ducks at FLA Live Arena, W 4-3 OT

02/25 Sabres at FLA Live Arena, L 3-1

March 2023

03/01 Lightning at Amalie Arena, W 4-1

03/03 Predators at FLA Live Arena, L 2-1

03/04 Penguins at FLA Live Arena, W 4-1

03/08 Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena, W 2-1

03/11 Blackhawks at FLA Live Arena, W 4-3 OT

03/12 Jets at FLA Live Arena, L 5-4 OT

03/16 Canadiens at FLA Live Arena, W 9-5

03/18 Devils at FLA Live Arena, W 4-2

03/20 Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, W 5-2

03/21 Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, L 6-3

03/23 Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena, L 6-2

03/25 Rangers at FLA Live Arena, L 4-3

03/28 Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, L 5-2

03/30 Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, W 3-2 OT

03/31 Canadiens at Bell Centre, W 5-2

April 2023

04/02 Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, W 7-0

04/05 Sabres at FLA Live Arena, W 2-1

04/07 Senators at FLA Live Arena, W 7-2

04/09 Capitals at Capital One Arena, W 4-2

04/11 Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena, L 2-1 OT

04/14 Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena, L 6-4

If you want to show off your team spirit, check out the amazing Florida Panthers merchandise. From jerseys and hats to accessories and collectibles, there’s something for every fan. So why wait? Get your merch to support the Panthers today!

Related: See All The Florida Panthers’ Recaps

How long is the Florida Panthers’ season?

The regular NHL season typically runs from early October to early April, spanning around six months and consisting of 82 games for each team. If the Panthers qualify for the playoffs, their season could extend into June, depending on how deep they progress in the playoff rounds.

How many seasons have the Florida Panthers played?

Established in 1993, the Florida Panthers, as of April 24, 2023, has played 29 seasons and have consistently represented the state of Florida. Plus, they have always been the Panthers throughout their history.

What was the best Florida Panthers season ever?

The 1995-1996 season stands out as one of the most memorable for the Florida Panthers. In just their third season, the team surprised the hockey world by reaching the Stanley Cup Finals. Coached by Doug MacLean and led by key players such as John Vanbiesbrouck, Scott Mellanby, and Brian Skrudland, the Panthers finished the regular season with a record of 41-31-10. They went on to defeat the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins in the playoffs before ultimately falling to the Colorado Avalanche in the Finals.

What was the worst Florida Panthers season ever?

The 2001-2002 season is often cited as one of the most disappointing for the Florida Panthers. The team finished with a record of 22 wins, 44 losses, 10 ties, and 6 overtime losses, accumulating 60 points. This performance placed them last in the Southeast Division and 14th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.

Who is the Florida Panthers’ biggest rival?

The Florida Panthers’ biggest rival is generally considered to be the Tampa Bay Lightning. The rivalry between these two teams, often referred to as the “Battle of Florida” or the “Sunshine State Showdown,” stems from their close geographical proximity and the fact that they both compete within the Atlantic Division. This intense rivalry has led to numerous memorable regular-season and playoff encounters since the Panthers’ inception in 1993.