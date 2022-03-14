Colorado Avalanche trade for Josh Manson from Anaheim Ducks

Mar 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) warms up before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche make the first big move on NHL Trade Deadline week as they acquire defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a 2023 second round draft pick.

In addition, the Ducks will retain 50% of Manson’s $4.1 million cap hit.

The Avalanche were looking for help after defenseman Samuel Girard landed on IR.

Source: Kevin Weekes

Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) and Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) battle for the puck in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks were at a crossroads regarding their big unrestricted free agents that includes forward Rickard Rakell, defensemen Hampus Lindholm and the now traded Josh Manson. All three are able to walk via free agency this summer and it’s something new GM Pat Verbeek would rather not see happen.

“I think going into this, I’m looking at it like we could make the playoffs, we could miss the playoffs,’’ Verbeek recently told Pierre LeBrun. “At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee I can get those three free agents back. I’m going to attempt to sign them, if it doesn’t happen, I just can’t let them walk out the door free.’’

Manson, 30, has 9 points in 45 games this season and ranks third on the team in hits with 116. Anaheim selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Manson has totaled 113 points (26 goals, 87 assists) in 453 career contests.

Colorado’s captain Gabriel Landeskog also landed on LTIR after having knee surgery on Monday. He will be out for an indefinite period of time making the Avs a likely landing spot for Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

Helleson, 20, was selected by the Avalanche in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He just completed his junior season at Boston College.

–Field Level Media contributed to this report