Colorado Avalanche Schedule 2022-2023

From thrilling home games at the iconic Ball Arena to action-packed away battles, every game on the Colorado Avalanche schedule promises to be a heart-pounding experience.

Colorado Avalanche Games (NHL Playoffs)

The Avalanche are losing the series 3-2.

Game 1: Kraken @ Ball Arena (L 3-1)

Game 2: Kraken @ Ball Arena (W 3-2)

Game 3: Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 6-4)

Game 4: Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena (L 3-2 OT)

Game 5: Kraken @ Ball Arena (L 3-2)

04/28, Game 6: Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena, 10 PM (TNT)

04/30, Game 7: Kraken @ Ball Arena (TBC)

Eager to experience an Avalanche game live? Secure your Colorado Avalanche tickets today for upcoming clashes at the Ball Arena, the proud home of the Avalanche.

Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche Scores

October 2022

10/13, Blackhawks @ Ball Arena (W 5-2)

10/14, Flames @ Scotiabank Saddledone (L 5-3)

10/18, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (W 6-3)

10/20, Jets @ Ball Arena (L 4-3 OT)

10/22, Kraken @ Ball Arena (L 3-2)

10/23, Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (W 3-2)

10/26, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (W 3-2)

10/29, Devils @ Prudential Center (L 1-0)

10/30, Islanders @ UBS Arena (L 5-4)

November 2022

11/04, Blue Jackets @ Nokia Arena (W 6-3)

11/05, Blue Jackets @ Nokia Arena (W 5-1)

11/11, Predators @ Ball Arena (W 5-3)

11/13, Hurricanes @ Ball Arena (W 4-1)

11/15, Blues @ Ball Arena (L 3-2)

11/18, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (W 3-2 OT)

11/20, Capitals @ Capital One Arena (W 4-0)

11/22, Stars @ American Airlines Center (W 4-0)

11/24, Canucks @ Ball Arena (L 4-3)

11/25, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (Postponed)

11/27, Stars @ Ball Arena (W 4-1)

11/30, Jets @ Canada Life Center (L 5-0)

December 2022

12/02, Sabres @ KeyBank Center (W 6-4)

12/04, Bruins @ TD Garden (L 5-1)

12/06, Flyers @ Wells Fargo Center (L 5-3)

12/08, Bruins @ Ball Arena (L 4-0)

12/10, Rangers @ Ball Arena (L 2-1 SO)

12/11, Blues @ Enterprise Center (W 3-2 OT)

12/14, Flyers @ Ball Arena (W 3-2)

12/16, Sabres @ Ball Arena (L 4-2)

12/18, Predators @ Ball Arena (W 3-1)

12/20, Islanders @ Ball Arena (W 1-0 SO)

12/22, Canadiens @ Ball Arena (W 2-1 OT)

12/24, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (W 3-2 OT)

12/28, Coyotes @ Mullett Arena (L 6-3)

12/30, Kings @ Ball Arena (L 5-4 SO)

January 2023

01/01, Maple Leafs @ Ball Arena (L 6-2)

01/03, Golden Knights @ Ball Arena (L 3-2)

01/06, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (L 4-2)

01/08, Oilers @ Rogers Place (W 3-2 OT)

01/11, Panthers @ Ball Arena (L 5-4)

01/13, Blackhawks @ United Center (L 3-2)

01/15, Senators @ Ball Arena (W 7-0)

01/16, Red Wings @ Ball Arena (W 6-3)

01/19, Flames @ Scotiabank Saddledone (W 4-1)

01/21, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (W 4-1)

01/22, Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 2-1 SO)

01/25, Capitals @ Ball Arena (W 3-2)

01/27, Ducks @ Ball Arena (L 5-3)

01/28, Blues @ Ball Arena (W 4-2)

February 2023

02/08, Penguins @ PPG Paint Arena (L 2-1 OT)

02/10, Lightning @ Amalie Arena (L 5-0)

02/11, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (W 5-3)

02/15, Lightning @ Ball Arena (L 4-3 SO)

02/16, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (W 3-2)

02/18, Blues @ Enterprise Center (W 4-1)

02/19, Oilers @ Ball Arena (W 6-5 OT)

02/25, Jets @ Canada Life Centre (W 5-1)

02/26, Flames @ Ball Arena (W 4-1)

02/28, Golden Knights @ Ball Arena (W 3-0)

March 2023

03/02, Devils @ Ball Arena (L 7-5)

03/04, Stars @ American Airlines Center (L 7-3)

03/06, Kraken @ Ball Arena (L 3-2 OT)

03/08, Sharks @ Ball Arena (W 6-0)

03/10, Kings @ Ball Arena (L 5-2)

03/11, Coyotes @ Ball Arena (W 3-2 OT)

03/13, Canadiens @ Ball Arena (W 8-4)

03/15, Maple Leafs @ Scotiabank Arena (W 2-1 SO)

03/16, Senators @ Canadian Tire Centre (W 5-4)

03/18, Red Wings @ Little Caesars Arena (W 5-1)

03/21, Blackhawks @ Ball Arena (W 5-0)

03/23, Penguins @ Ball Arena (L 5-2)

03/25, Coyotes @ Ball Arena (W 3-1)

03/26, Coyotes @ Mullett Arena (W 4-3 SO)

03/28, Ducks @ Honda Center (W 5-1)

03/30, Wild @ Ball Arena (L 4-2)

Looking to flaunt your loyalty to the team? Explore the incredible selection of Colorado Avalanche merchandise available. With options ranging from jerseys and caps to accessories and memorabilia, there’s an item for every fan’s taste. Don’t hesitate—grab your gear today and cheer on the Colorado Avalanche in style!

April 2023

04/02, Stars @ Ball Arena (W 5-2)

04/05, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (W 4-3 OT)

04/07, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (W 6-2)

04/09, Kings @ Crypto.com Arena (W 4-3)

04/10, Ducks @ Honda Center (W 5-4 OT)

04/12, Oilers @ Ball Arena (L 2-1 OT)

04/14, Jets @ Ball Arena (W 4-2)

04/15, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (W 4-3)

How long is the Colorado Avalanche season?

The length of the Colorado Avalanche season depends on their performance in both the regular season and the playoffs. The NHL regular season typically consists of 82 games, spanning from October to April. If the Avalanche qualifies for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the season could extend into June. The playoffs consist of four rounds, with each round being a best-of-seven series.

How many seasons have the Colorado Avalanche played?

The Colorado Avalanche had completed 27 seasons since the team’s inception in 1995.

What was the best Colorado Avalanche season ever?

The 2000-2001 season is widely considered the best Colorado Avalanche season ever. During that season, the Avalanche finished with a league-best 52-16-10-4 record, amassing 118 points. The team’s outstanding performance led them to capture the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best regular-season record in the NHL.

The Avalanche’s success continued into the playoffs, where they emerged as the Western Conference champions and eventually secured the Stanley Cup. In the finals, the Avalanche defeated the defending champions, the New Jersey Devils, in a thrilling seven-game series. This marked their second Stanley Cup victory since relocating to Denver in 1995, with their first triumph coming in the 1995-1996 season.

What was the worst Colorado Avalanche season ever?

The worst Colorado Avalanche season ever was the 2016-2017 season. During that season, the Avalanche finished with a dismal record of 22-56-4, earning only 48 points. This performance placed them last in the league, far below any other team that year.

It was a significant low point for the franchise and one of the poorest records in the NHL in recent history. The team struggled in various aspects of the game, including goal-scoring, goaltending, and defensive play. The Avalanche’s 48-point season remains a notable example of a highly disappointing year for the organization and its fans.

Who is the Colorado Avalanche’s biggest rival?

The Colorado Avalanche’s biggest rival is generally considered to be the Detroit Red Wings. This intense rivalry originated in the mid-to-late 1990s and was fueled by several heated playoff series between the two teams. During that time, both the Avalanche and the Red Wings were among the most dominant and successful franchises in the NHL, with each team winning multiple Stanley Cups.

The rivalry reached its peak in the 1996 and 1997 playoffs, featuring highly contentious games, on-ice brawls, and memorable moments that further ignited animosity between the teams. Although the rivalry has cooled down in recent years due to changes in the teams’ rosters and conference realignment, many fans and hockey enthusiasts still consider the Avalanche-Red Wings matchups to be among the most passionate in the sport.