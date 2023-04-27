Boston Bruins Schedule 2022-2023

Find out when the iconic spoked-B logo and the Black and Gold take center stage in this Boston Bruins schedule. Mark your calendars and join the roaring crowd at TD Garden or tune in from home to cheer on your favorite team throughout the season.

Boston Bruins Games (NHL Playoffs)

The Bruins lead the series 3-2

Game 1: Panthers @ TD Garden (W 2-1)

Game 2: Panthers @ TD Garden (L 6-3)

Game 3: Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (W 4-2)

Game 4: Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (W 6-2)

Game 5: Panthers @ TD Garden (L 4-3 OT)

04/28, Game 6: Panthers @ FLA Live Arena, 7:30 PM ET (TNT)

04/30, Game 7: Panthers @ TD Garden (TBD)

Boston Bruins Scores

October 2022

10/13, Capitals @ Capital One Arena (W 5-2)

10/16, Coyotes @ TD Garden (W 6-3)

10/18, Panthers @ TD Garden (W 5-3)

10/19, Senators @ Canadian Tire Centre (L 7-5)

10/21, Ducks @ TD Garden (W 2-1 SO)

10/22, Wild @ TD Garden (W 4-3 OT)

10/26, Stars @ TD Garden (W 3-1)

10/28, Red Wings @ TD Garden (5-1)

10/29, Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena (W 4-0)

November 2022

11/02, Penguins @ PPG Paint Arena (W 6-5 OT)

11/03, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (W 5-2)

11/05, Maple Leafs @ Scotiabank Arena (L 2-1)

11/08, Blues @ TD Garden (W 3-1)

11/11, Flames @ TD Garden (W 3-1)

11/13, Sabres @ KeyBank Center (W 3-1)

11/18, Flyers @ TD Garden (W 4-1)

11/20, Blackhawks @ TD Garden (W 6-1)

11/22, Lightning @ Amalie Arena (W 5-3)

11/24, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (L 5-2)

11/25, Hurricanes @ TD Garden (W 3-2 OT)

11/30, Lightning @ TD Garden (W 3-1)

December 2022

12/04, Avalanche @ TD Garden (W 5-1)

12/06, Golden Knights @ TD Garden (L 4-3 SO)

12/08, Avalanche @ Ball Arena (W 4-0)

12/10, Coyotes @ Mullett Arena (L 4-3)

12/12, Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena (W 3-1)

12/14, Islanders @ TD Garden (W 4-3 SO)

12/16, Kings @ TD Garden (L 3-2 SO)

12/17, Blue Jackets @ TD Garden (W 4-2)

12/20, Panthers @ TD Garden (W 7-3)

12/23, Jets @ TD Garden (W 3-2)

12/24, Devils @ Prudential Center (W 4-3)

12/28, Senators @ Canadian Tire Centre (L 3-2 SO)

12/29, Devils @ Prudential Center (W 3-1)

12/31, Sabres @ TD Garden (L 4-3 OT)

January 2023

01/02, Penguins @ Fenway Park (W 2-1)

01/06, Kings @ Crypto.com Arena (W 5-2)

01/08, Sharks @ SAP Center at San Jose (W 4-2)

01/09, Ducks @ Honda Center (W 7-1)

01/13, Kraken @ TD Garden (L 3-0)

01/15, Maple Leafs @ TD Garden (W 4-3)

01/16, Flyers @ TD Garden (W 6-0)

01/19, Islanders @ UBS Arena (W 4-1)

01/20, Rangers @ Madison Square Garden (W 3-1)

01/23, Sharks @ TD Garden (W 4-0)

01/25, Canadiens @ Bell Centre (W 4-2)

01/27, Lightning @ Amalie Arena (L 3-2)

01/28, Panthers @ FLA Live Arena (L 4-3 OT)

01/29, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (L 4-1)

February 2023

02/02, Maple Leafs @ Scotiabank Arena (W 5-2)

02/11, Capitals @ TD Garden (L 2-1)

02/15, Stars @ American Airlines Center (W 3-2 OT)

02/17, Predators @ Bridgestone Arena (W 5-0)

02/18, Islanders @ TD Garden (W 6-2)

02/20, Senators @ TD Garden (W 3-1)

02/24, Kraken @ Climate Pledge Arena (W 6-5)

02/26, Canucks @ Rogers Arena (W 3-1)

02/28, Oilers @ Rogers Place (W 3-2)

March 2023

03/01, Flames @ Scotiabank Saddlestone (W 4-3 OT)

03/03, Sabres @ TD Garden (W 7-1)

03/04, Rangers @ TD Garden (W 4-2)

03/10, Oilers @ TD Garden (L 3-2)

03/11, Red Wings @ TD Garden (W 3-2)

03/12, Red Wings @ Little Caesars Arena (L 5-3)

03/15, Blackhawks @ United Center (L 6-3)

03/17, Jets @ Canada Life Centre (W 3-0)

03/18, Wild @ Xcel Energy Center (W 5-2)

03/19, Sabres @ KeyBank Center (W 7-0)

03/21, Senators @ TD Garden (W 2-1)

03/23, Canadiens @ TD Garden (W 4-2)

03/25, Lightning @ TD Garden (W 2-1)

03/26, Hurricanes @ PNC Arena (W 4-3 SO)

03/29, Predators @ TD Garden (L 2-1)

03/31. Blue Jackets @ TD Garden (W 2-1 OT)

April 2023

04/01, Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena (W 4-3)

04/02, Blues @ Enterprise Center (W 4-3 SO)

04/07, Maple Leafs @ TD Garden (W 2-1 OT)

04/09, Devils @ TD Garden (W 2-1)

04/09, Flyers @ Wells Fargo Center (W 5-3)

04/12, Capitals @ TD Garden (W 5-2)

04/14, Canadiens @ Bell Center (W 5-4)

How long is the Boston Bruins season?

The length of the Boston Bruins season, like that of all other NHL teams, depends on the regular-season schedule and potential playoff appearances. The regular season usually consists of 82 games, with 41 home games and 41 away games. In a typical season, the NHL regular season starts in early October and ends in early April.

How many seasons have the Boston Bruins played?

The Boston Bruins had completed 98 seasons in the NHL. The team was founded in 1924 and has played in the league since the 1924-1925 season.

What was the best Boston Bruins season ever?

The 1970-1971 season is often regarded as the best regular season in Boston Bruins history. During that season, the Bruins set multiple records and achieved a then-franchise-best record of 57 wins, 14 losses, and 7 ties, totaling 121 points. This performance earned them the Prince of Wales Trophy as the regular-season champions.

The Bruins were an offensive powerhouse that season, scoring a remarkable 399 goals, which remains an NHL record for most goals by a team in a single season. The team featured a talented roster, including legendary players such as Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, and Johnny Bucyk.

Despite their regular-season dominance, the Bruins were unable to capture the Stanley Cup that year, as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Montreal Canadiens.

What was the worst Boston Bruins season ever?

The 1964-1965 season is widely regarded as the worst in the history of the Boston Bruins. The team finished with a dismal record of 21 wins, 43 losses, and 6 ties, accumulating just 48 points in the standings.

During this season, the Bruins struggled on both offense and defense. They scored only 166 goals, the second-lowest total in the league, while allowing 253 goals, which was the third-worst mark.

Who is the Boston Bruins biggest rival?

The Boston Bruins’ biggest rival is the Montreal Canadiens. The rivalry between these two teams is one of the most storied and intense in the NHL, dating back to the 1924-1925 season. Both franchises are part of the “Original Six” NHL teams, and their long history of the competition has led to numerous heated battles and playoff series over the years.

The Bruins and Canadiens have faced each other in the playoffs more times than any other pair of teams in NHL history, with the Canadiens often getting the better of the Bruins in these matchups.