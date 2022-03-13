Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner “crushed” after landing on IR

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner is week-to-week with a lower-back injury.

The first-line center was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Friday when the nagging injury flared up during a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild.

Columbus coach Brad Larsen said Jenner, who has been battling the injury for a while, feels terrible that he will be out.

Boone Jenner “crushed”

“It’s been weeks really but it got to the point last game where it was almost demobilizing for him and he was crushed,” Larsen said. “We talked after the game and he was like a crushed soul.”

Jenner, 28, leads the Blue Jackets with 44 points (team-high 23 goals, 21 assists) through 59 games. He also leads all forwards in average time on ice at 20:27.

Jenner has 284 points (144 goals, 140 assists) in 589 games with the Blue Jackets, who drafted the Ontario native in the second round in 2011.

