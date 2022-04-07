Marian Hossa will have his No. 81 retired by Chicago Blackhawks

Apr 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks honor former Hawk Marian Hossa, (left) with Blackhawks Chairman Rock Wirtz, (right) at a ceremony where he signed a one day contract to retire as Blackhawk at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Marian Hossa was given a surprise on Thursday night when the Chicago Blackhawks announced they will retire his No. 81 to the rafters.

Hossa will become the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired. He learned about the honor on the same day that he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Blackhawk.

“Marian Hossa’s first ballot Hall of Fame legacy is worth more than one night of recognition. It’s a legacy worthy of eternity,” narrated in a video put out by the team.

Marian Hossa’s first ballot Hall of Fame legacy is worth more than one night of recognition. It’s a legacy worthy of eternity. pic.twitter.com/JCnQh5SRxW — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 8, 2022

Blackhawks to retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81

“I was blown away, I was speechless and really thankful, humble,” he said via the Chicago Tribune.

In eight seasons with the Blackhawks (2009-17), Hossa won three Stanley Cup championships. A skin condition forced him to stop playing after the 2016-17 season, but he was placed on long-term injury reserve and eventually his contract was traded to the Arizona Coyotes.

Hossa played more games with the Blackhawks (531) than with any other team in his career, which included stints with the Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings. He scored 186 goals for Chicago and finished his career with 525 goals.

In 107 postseason games for the Blackhawks, Hossa had 21 goals and 52 assists.

“The Blackhawks and city of Chicago hold a special place in my heart,” said Hossa, 43, ahead of the Thursday ceremony. “Making the commitment to this organization (as a free agent) in 2009 was the best decision I ever made.”

–Field Level Media contributed to this article.